India News / 'Want to manufacture BrahMos so that...': Rajnath Singh's warning in Lucknow
india news

'Want to manufacture BrahMos so that...': Rajnath Singh's warning in Lucknow

The defence minister was in Lucknow to lay the foundation stone of the Defence Technologies and Test Centre and the BrahMos Manufacturing Centre.
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath at DRDO exhibition during the foundation stone laying of BrahMos Missile Unit and DRDO Lab, in Lucknow.(PTI)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav

India wants to manufacture BrahMos missiles so that no other country has the audacity to cast an evil eye on it, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday. Stressing the need for maintaining nuclear deterrents, Singh said India is manufacturing the BrahMos missile and other weapons not to attack any country but to defend its people against “any nation with hostile intentions.”

“It has never been the character of India to attack any other country or grab even an inch of land of any country," Singh said. "We want to manufacture BrahMos on Indian soil so that no country has the audacity to cast an evil eye on India."

Referring to Pakistan, Rajnath Singh said he doesn’t why the intentions of a neighbouring country that got separated from India sometime back, are always bad vis-a-vis India. It committed acts of terrorism in Uri and Pulwama, Singh added.

"And then our prime minister took a decision, and we went to the soil of that country and destroyed terrorist hideouts, and when there was a need for airstrikes, we did that successfully. We gave the message that if somebody dares to cast an evil eye on us, then not just on this side of the border, but we can go to the other side and hit them. This is India's strength," he said.



The defence minister was in Lucknow to lay the foundation stone of the Defence Technologies and Test Centre and the BrahMos Manufacturing Centre. The BrahMos Manufacturing Centre is a modern, state-of-art facility in the Lucknow node of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor covering over 200 acres.

The centre will consist of six subcentres: deep-tech innovation & startup incubation centre; design & simulation centre; testing & evaluation centre; centre for industry 4.0/digital manufacturing; skill development centre; and business development centre. According to the ministry, the manufacturing centre is expected to get ready over the next two to three years and manufacture 80-100 BrahMos-NG missiles per year.

(With agency inputs)

Topics
rajnath singh brahmos
