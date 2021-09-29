'Want to tell my mom Indian Army took care': LeT teen who spills beans on Pakistan

A Pakistani terrorist captured alive by the Indian Army during the operation in the Uri Sector on September 26 was presented before the media persons on Wednesday where 19-year-old Ali Babar Patra confessed that he was given ₹20,000 by his Pakistani handlers to cross over for arms supplies. In the video, he urges his handlers in Pakistan to take him back to his mother, like then sent him to India.

"We were told that the Indian Army is carrying out a bloodbath, but everything is peaceful here. I want to tell my mother that the Indian Army has taken good care of me," he said.

On camera: Lashkar terrorist reveals how Pakistan Army, ISI paid, trained, armed him to attack India

"I can hear the azaan (call for prayers) on the loudspeakers five times a day. The behaviour of the Indian Army is completely opposite to that of the Pakistan Army. This makes me feel that there is peace in Kashmir," Patra said.

Revealing the Pakistan-ISI-LeT nexus working towards creating disruption in J&K, Ali Babar Patra recounted how he met a man in Sialkot who used to gather youth for LeT and ISI. After his father's death in 2014, Ali Babar came to Sialkot from Pakistan's Punjab to work in a garment factory. "I had no other way as I needed money. I went with him. He gave me ₹20,000 and promised to give ₹30,000 later. He left him with the ISI which transferred me to Pakistan Army which then arranged for my training under a retired Pakistan army person. In our training, we were taught operations of Ak 47 and grenade. Then we were sent to LeT and I got selected."

In a rare operation, the infiltration bid was foiled on the intervening night of September 18 and 19 when the encounter broke out between the police and a group of infiltrators. Four of the group retreated back to Pakistan and two sneaked into Uri. In the following days, the police continued its combing operation and finally, one of them was killed and the other, Ali Babar Patra, was taken into custody.