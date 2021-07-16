Want to update your picture in Aadhaar card ? Check how to change biometric information

The Aadhaar card is a 12-digit unique identification number (UID) given to all hindustIndians by the government of India. It is one of the essential identification documents that is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Aadhaar uses biometric information such as iris scans, fingerprints and facial photographs. It also uses demographic information such as name, address, date of birth, mobile number and e-mail address.

Facial photographs in Aadhaar card are clicked at the time of enrolment and users might want to change them as the ID is becoming more ubiquitous. It can only be done by visiting an Aadhaar enrolment centre and can not be done online. Here is the process to change the photograph in Aadhaar card -

1. Visit uidai.gov.in and download the Aadhaar Enrolment/Update form from the website’s downloads sections.

2. Fill the form and visit the nearby Aadhaar permanent enrolment centre. The website has a facility to locate these centres by using either the pincode of the location or could also be searched state wise. Users can also avail the form at these centres, if they can not access it online.

3. The filled form needs to be submitted at the centre. The official present would ask for the biometric details again to be submitted. The photograph of the user would be clicked again on the location, for which a fee of ₹50 (inclusive of taxes) should be paid.

4. Upon payment of the fee, an acknowledgement slip is provided, which will contain the update request number (URN) for the change. The URN could then be used to check the status of the change in the UIDAI website. Also, after the update, users can download the Aadhaar card again with the new photograph from the website.

5. The UIDAI website also showed that it could take up to 90 days for the update to reflect in the Aadhaar card after submitting the request.

6. To download the Aadhaar card following the update, click on the ‘Download Aadhaar’ option under the ‘My Aadhaar’ tab in the website.

7. Enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number and click on the send OTP option. A one-time password would be sent to the registered mobile number and on entering it, the users can download a copy of their e-aadhaar.