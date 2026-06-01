Wanted in six criminal cases, man shot dead in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district

A man, wanted in six criminal cases, was shot dead by unidentified armed assailants in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Monday. A special team led by Muzaffarpur's superintendent of police has been formed to investigate the killing of Sharma, wanted in six criminal cases (Representative/PTI)

The incident occurred on Sunday night at the basement of an apartment, Icon Towers, on Amar Cinema road in the city, a senior officer said.

The deceased, identified as Govind Sharma, used to live in the apartment on rent.

"The incident occurred between 9.45 pm and 10 pm on Sunday in the basement of the apartment where Sharma was present. Five live cartridges and six empty shells were recovered from the spot," Muzaffarpur SSP Kantesh Kumar Mishra told reporters.

A forensic team arrived at the crime spot and collected evidence, he added.

Sharma had been named in six criminal cases, including murder cases, in the past. He was an accused in the murders of former Muzaffarpur mayor Sameer Kumar and property dealer Ashutosh Sahu, another officer said.

The police are trying to obtain CCTV footage from nearby areas and identify the gunmen, the SSP said.

"A special team led by the city superintendent of police has been formed to investigate the case. The police are investigating all aspects of the killing. We will soon reach the accused persons and take appropriate action," he added.

The police are investigating whether Sharma's criminal background had any connection with the killing, he said.

The SSP said that two vehicles, reportedly belonging to Sharma, were found parked in the apartment basement where he died.