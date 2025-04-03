Waqf Bill ‘anti-democratic’, take it back: Actor-politician Vijay to Centre

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Thursday alleged that the Waqf Bill passed in the Lok Sabha is "anti-democratic" and demanded that it be taken back, reported PTI. Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay.(PTI)

He also warned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government that if this demand was not met, his party would join forces with Muslims in their "Waqf rights legal struggle." Follow LIVE updates here.

"The bill that has been adopted in the lower house of Parliament has once again put a question mark over the dignity of the Constitution and secular Indian democracy's basic principles," Vijay alleged in a statement and condemned the BJP government for "taking up anti-Muslim politics."

He also accused the BJP of pursuing “majoritarian and divisive politics” and added that he wonders whether the bill was not a "psychological attack" on Muslims and rejected the BJP-led Centre's arguments in support of the bill.

"The TVK urges that the anti-democratic bill be immediately taken back heeding the voice of all democratic forces. In case the union government led by the BJP does not do this, the TVK will join forces with Muslim brothers and take part in their Waqf rights legal struggle," Vijay said, according to PTI.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka have passed resolutions seeking withdrawal of Waqf amendment bill and the TVK also passed a resolution in its recent general council meet demanding that the bill be withdrawn.

Waqf Bill in Parliament



The Lok Sabha on Wednesday approved amendments to the central waqf law, which aims to make sweeping changes in the regulation and management of Islamic charitable endowments, accords more power to the government, and allows for the appointment of non-Muslims and women to waqf boards, after overcoming a stiff challenge from the Opposition that alleged the bill was unconstitutional.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lower House with 226 MPs in favour of the bill and 163 against, after a marathon 12-hour debate.

The bill has now been tabled and is being discussed in the Rajya Sabha.

