Waqf amendment bill live updates: 'What took you 10 years,' Congress MP Syed Nasir Hussain asks BJP
Waqf amendment bill live updates: After a huge showdown between the Centre and the opposition parties in the Lower House of the Parliament on Wednesday over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha during the early hours of Thursday. The bill was passed after 288 MPs voted for it and 232 were against it....Read More
The debate, which lasted for as long as 12 hours, saw the Opposition and the Centre exchanging barbs over the bill. While the Opposition believes that the bill is “unconstitutional” and “anti-Muslim”, the Centre says it is necessary to bring reforms in the working of the Waqf Board.
Wednesday’s heated debate saw Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi tearing a copy of the bill in protest, saying, "I am tearing this Bill as this Bill is unconstitutional. In this country, the BJP wants to create conflicts in the name of temples and mosques. That's why I condemn this.”
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, in response to the Opposition, said that India was the safest country for the minorities and denied that the bill was against any group. "Crores of poor Muslims will thank PM Modi on the bill being passed," Rijiju said.
The controversial bill is up for yet another heated debate in the Rajya Sabha, which will see another showdown between the Opposition and the NDA government.
Waqf Amendment Bill | Key Points
- The controversial bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha in August 2024, proposes 40 amendments to the provisions of the Waqf Act. The objective of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 is to redress the issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties.
- The amendments suggested modifications such as Muslim women and non-Muslim representation in the Waqf boards and sweeping changes in the regulation and governance of India's Waqf boards.
- The bill to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, will make it mandatory for Waqf boards to register their properties with district collectors to ensure their actual valuation. At present, the majority of the Waqf board members are elected, but once the new Bill formally becomes a law, all the members will be nominated by the government.
- As per the 1995 Act, Waqf means “the permanent dedication of movable or immovable property for the purposes enshrined in Islam as pious, religious, or charitable."
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: ‘How will you ask for proof of the age old places,’ says Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain in RS
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Speaking in Rajya Sabha on the Waqf Bill, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain defended Waqf properties, citing their continued existence and usage as proof.
He questioned the demand for proof of age-old places, stating, "There is 'Waqf by user', temple by user, gurudwara by user...How will you ask for proof for all? How will you ask for proof of the age-old places...They trying to incite riots and make their vote bank."
On Thursday, Union minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Rajya Sabha, emphasising that it is not against Muslims or aimed at hurting religious sentiments. He stated that the Bill seeks to streamline Waqf property management, address complexities, enhance transparency, and implement technology-driven administration.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Congress' Syed Nasir Hussain speaks in Rajya Sabha on Waqf Bill
Congress MP Syed Nasir Hussain asked the Bharatiya Janata Party why did they let the 1995 Waqf Bill and the amendments introduced in 2013 pass if they though it was a “draconian, unconstitutional”.
“In 2014, they came to power. Till 2024, they didn't remember that it was a draconian law to appease a community. In 2024, they were suddenly reminded of the Waqf Board. What took you 10 years? It happened because they could win only 240 seats and they did not win a majority in 2024,” he said.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Kiren Rijiju on income from Waqf properties
“As of today, there are 8.72 lakh Waqf properties...In 2006, if the Sachar committee had estimated the earnings from 4.9 lakh Waqf properties at ₹12,000 crore, then you can imagine the income these properties must be generating now,” said Kiren Rijiju in Rajya Sabha.
“Just before implementation of model code of conduct ahead of 2014 general elections, on March 5, 2014, UPA govt denotified 123 prime properties and handed them over to Delhi Waqf Board. These properties were of the Housing and Urban Affairs ministry,” he added.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Non-Muslims can't interfere in Waqf properties, says Kiren Rijiju
"It is being said that what we are doing will hurt the Muslims, some are saying that the Bill is unconstitutional. But I very clearly reject all these accusations. Waqf property's management, beneficiary, creation is only with Muslims, no non-Muslim can interfere in that," said Kiren Rijiju during the address.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Kiren Rijiju tables Waqf Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha
After the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed through Lok Sabha late last night, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has now tabled the bill in the Upper House of the Parliament.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi questions Centre over US reciprocal tariffs
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi questioned the government about the United States reciprocal tariffs in Lok Sabha today. He asked what the government is going to do about the retaliatory tariffs imposed by the United States on India.
“Our ally suddenly decides to impose 26% tariffs on us which is going to completely devastate our economy,” he said.
“We would like an answer from the government about you're doing about these tariffs,” he asked.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: What is Waqf?
According to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Waqf refers to properties dedicated exclusively to religious or charitable purposes under Islamic law. Any other use or sale of the property is prohibited. In India, which has the largest waqf holding in the world, the Wakf Boards currently control 8.7 lakh properties spanning 9.4 lakh acres across the country, making it the third largest land owner in India, following the Armed Forces and the Indian Railways.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Nasir Hussain to be Congress’ 1st speaker to address debate in Rajya Sabha
The Rajya Sabha is set to take up the eight-hour long debate over the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill at around 1 pm, news agency ANI reported citing sources. Congress will get 45 minutes during the debate and Nasir Hussain will be the first speaker from the party. Apart from him, Congress’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Imran Pratapgarhi are also expected to speak, the report added citing sources.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Waqf Bill a diversion from US tariffs, says Congress MP
Criticising the timing of the passing of the Waqf Bill, which was passed post midnight last night, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi on Thursday said that the ruling party was trying to divert attention from US reciprocal tariffs which was also announced around the same time.
"Parliament was working until 2 in the morning, and at 1:30 am, the US imposed tariffs. The country and especially the BJP voters must understand that this Waqf (Amendment) Bill was pre-planned to deviate people from the issue of tariffs. The US imposed 26 per cent tariffs, but the government is not ready to talk about that, and I have heard that the PM has now gone to Thailand," he said.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge vows to resign if Anurag Thakur proves ‘wild’ land grab allegations
Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said he will resign if ‘land grab’ allegations levelled against him by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur are proved. Allegations levelled against me by Anurag Thakur damaged my reputation, Kharge said, asking the BJP MP to prove the 'wild' allegations against him or resign.
Participating in the debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Lower House, Anurag Thakur said the time has come to change the Waqf boards as they have become a "hub of corruption" and accused the Congress of once again creating an atmosphere of confusion in the country.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Union Minister JP Nadda to address Rajya Sabha today
Union Minister JP Nadda and BJP National President will address the Rajya Sabha regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, around 1 pm on Thursday.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Stalin calls bill an 'Attack on Indian Democracy'
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, along with other DMK MLAs, wore black badges during the Assembly session on Thursday as a mark of protest against the Waqf Board Amendment Bill passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Stalin asserted that the bill, despite facing widespread opposition, was passed at 2 AM with the support of alliance parties, calling it an 'attack on Indian democracy.'
Addressing the Assembly, CM Stalin said, "On March 27, we have passed a resolution unanimously, except the BJP, in the Tamil Nadu assembly to take back the Waqf board amendment bill, which is against the integrity of the Indian nation and for minorities."
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: How Kiren Rijiju slammed the Opposition in Lok Sabha
Dismissing the Opposition’s claims that the Waqf Bill is "unconstitutional", Union minister Kiren Rijiju said that after the bill is passed, the poor in the Muslim community will thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Crores of poor Muslims will thank PM Modi on the bill being passed," he said.
Rijiju rejected criticism by opposition members that the Bill was "anti-Muslim" and said some members were just not prepared to accept the truth despite home minister Amit Shah nicely elucidating on all issues.
"I want to thank all the leaders for keeping their views regarding the Bill... Some leaders are saying that the bill is unconstitutional, and I want to ask them how they could say that the bill is unconstitutional. If it was unconstitutional, why didn't the court strike it down?... words like unconstitutional should not be used...the Bill is not against the Constitution, as the opposition claimed...We should not use the words 'constitutional' and 'unconstitutional' so lightly," he said.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: US reciprocal tariffs to be discussed in Lok Sabha
While Rajya Sabha will discuss the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill today over a debate, the issue of the newly imposed US reciprocal tariffs is likely to find a mention in the Lok Sabha in Thursday's session. The Congress party will raise the issue of US reciprocal tariff in Lok Sabha during Question Hour, news agency ANI reported citing unnamed sources.
Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill with a close 288-232 vote during the early hours of Thursday, for which it sat post midnight following a debate which went for around 12 hours.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Union Minister Giriraj Singh says Centre has corrected Congress' mistake
After the Waqf Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday launched an attack on Congress, accusing it of appeasement politics. He said that the Centre has corrected mistakes made by the Congress made in 2013.
"We have corrected the mistakes that Congress made in 2013 in the name of appeasement politics and have taken care of the poor and women... We hope that in future, the poor will get the rights to their land," he said.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Sonia Gandhi calls bill ‘assault on Constitution’
Congress leader and Member of Rajya Sabha Sonia Gandhi has opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it an ‘assault on Constitution’.
“Waqf bill is brazen assault on Constitution, It's part of BJP's strategy to keep society in state of permanent polarisation,” she said.
Waqf Amendment Bill Live Updates: Mahua Moitra on Waqf Bill passing through Lok Sabha
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra called the passing of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha a “dark day” in India's secular history.
"There is only a fifty vote gap difference here and you realise just how unpopular and against the mandate of the public this bill is. It is only because of the party whip and the two allies that they have managed to get through by the skin of their teeth...It is a very dark day in India's secular democracy, where the government has brought a bill which is unfair and against the fundamental rights...The amendments are sending a very chilling effect to the Muslim community," ANI quoted Moitra as saying.