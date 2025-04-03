Waqf amendment bill live updates: After a huge showdown between the Centre and the opposition parties in the Lower House of the Parliament on Wednesday over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha during the early hours of Thursday. The bill was passed after 288 MPs voted for it and 232 were against it....Read More

The debate, which lasted for as long as 12 hours, saw the Opposition and the Centre exchanging barbs over the bill. While the Opposition believes that the bill is “unconstitutional” and “anti-Muslim”, the Centre says it is necessary to bring reforms in the working of the Waqf Board.

Wednesday’s heated debate saw Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi tearing a copy of the bill in protest, saying, "I am tearing this Bill as this Bill is unconstitutional. In this country, the BJP wants to create conflicts in the name of temples and mosques. That's why I condemn this.”

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, in response to the Opposition, said that India was the safest country for the minorities and denied that the bill was against any group. "Crores of poor Muslims will thank PM Modi on the bill being passed," Rijiju said.

The controversial bill is up for yet another heated debate in the Rajya Sabha, which will see another showdown between the Opposition and the NDA government.

Waqf Amendment Bill | Key Points