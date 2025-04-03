Uddhav Thackeray on Modi govt's Waqf Amendment bill: ‘Temples trust next’

Amid the ongoing controversy over the Waqf amendment bill, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday claimed that after targeting Waqf properties, the Centre will now turn its attention towards lands held by temple trusts. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill.(PTI)

The former Maharashtra chief minister's remarks came hours after the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, currently being debated in the Rajya Sabha.

"You are eyeing Waqf land, but temple trusts, churches, and gurudwaras, too, have land. You may be eyeing us (lands of Hindu temples) as well. The bill was brought just for land. We have opposed this sham," Thackeray was quoted as saying by PTI.

Speaking at a press conference, Thackeray accused the BJP of using the Waqf Bill as a smokescreen for what he described as a land grab to benefit its industrialist friends.

"It's a ploy to take away (Waqf) land and give it to its industrialist friends," he said.

Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), a former BJP ally, now part of the Opposition's INDIA bloc, has opposed the Waqf Amendment bill.

Uddhav on the BJP's religious stance

The BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena accused the Sena (UBT) for 'abandoning' Hindutva and the ideals of party founder Bal Thackeray in not supporting the Waqf (Amendment) bill.

"The concern about the Muslim community shown by the BJP and its allies supporting the bill will put (Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali) Jinnah to shame," Thackeray told reporters.

"If the Waqf bill is for the betterment of the Muslim community, who has abandoned Hindutva (by bringing it in)," he asked. "What has the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to do with Hindutva? How will Hindus benefit from this?" he asked.

Certain aspects of this bill are positive: Uddhav Thackeray on Waqf

While Thackeray conceded that certain aspects of the Waqf Bill were positive, he made it clear that his party would not back what he called "negative politics."

Thackeray also denied that his party decided to oppose the Waqf bill due to pressure from the ally Congress.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde slammed Shiv Sena (UBT), saying that its opposition to the Waqf bill unmasked its "fake Hindutva" and proved that it has given up Bal Thackeray's ideals for good.

The party's stand caused embarrassment to its MPs, he claimed, adding, "It was an unfortunate day for the Sena (UBT)."

The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, was passed in the Lok Sabha early on Thursday after a marathon and heated debate.

The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.