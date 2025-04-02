Shiv Sena MP on Uddhav faction opposing Waqf bill: ‘Balasaheb would have been pained'

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Wednesday criticised Shiv Sena (UBT) for opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, saying that UBT's dissent note would have pained Balasaheb Thackeray. Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on April 2.(ANI)

Shrinkant Shinde, son of Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde, made the remarks while speaking in the Lok Sabha to support the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

"On behalf of Shiv Sena and my leader Eknath Shinde, I completely support this Bill. This is a historic and important day. First Article 370, then Triple Talaq and CAA, and now this Bill has been brought to this House for the welfare of the poor. I was pained upon hearing his (UBT's Arvind Sawant) speech. It was very shocking," Shrikant Shinde said, according to ANI.

He added the Shiv Sena UBT's dissent note would have pained Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

“I would like to ask UBT a question, they should ask their conscience whether they would have spoken the same had Balasaheb (Thackeray) been alive today. It is clear today whose ideology UBT is adopting today and opposing this Bill,” Shinde, the son of Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde, said.

"They had a golden opportunity to rectify their mistakes, rewrite their history and keep their ideology alive. But UBT bulldozed their ideology beforehand. Had Balasaheb been here today and read UBT's dissent note, he would have been pained," he added.

Shrikant Shinde added that the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray was the protector of Hindutva, unity of the country and respect for people belonging to other religions.

"After reading the dissent note of UBT, Balasaheb Thackeray would have been pained. Earlier UBT had allergy with Hindutva but now UBT has allergy with Hindus. In another dissent note UBT says that protect and preserve the properties which are personal properties dedicated by various rulers, nawabs and zamidars. UBT is speaking for Aurangzeb, who came in Maharashtra to catch Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and kill Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj," he added, according to ANI.

What Arvind Sawant said

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant, who was the member of the Joint Parliament Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday alleged that clause-by-clause discussions were not held in the committee regarding the bill, reported ANI.

Participating in the debate in Lok Sabha on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Sawant, said that the non-stakeholders were also called to the JPC.

"I am here to present my view on Waqf (Amendment) Bill. I, too, was a member of the JPC. Unfortunately, till the end, clause-by-clause discussions were not held in the JPC. Non-stakeholders were also called to the JPC, have always felt that there is a great difference between your words and actions. You do not want to do justice to anyone with this Bill. Do not think that what you are doing is right. I think you can only see Bihar elections now," he said.

(Inputs from ANI)