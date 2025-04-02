‘Bound to harm interest of Muslims’: MK Stalin seeks Waqf bill withdrawal in letter to PM Modi

Amid the ongoing controversy around the Waqf Amendment Bill, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to completely withdraw the proposed bill. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urged the Prime Minister to act against the bill.(PTI)

Claiming that the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill “undermines the Constitution by failing to protect the rights of Muslims”, Stalin urged the Prime Minister to act against the bill.

"The proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, 1995, have not taken into consideration the constitutional protection given to Minorities and are bound to severely harm the interest of the Muslim community," wrote Stalin.

Stalin also listed reasons behind his state's disapproval of the Waqf Amendment Bill, adding that Tamil Nadu is “at the forefront of protecting the rights of minorities.”

Why is Tamil Nadu govt against the Waqf Amendment Bill? Stalin writes

In his letter to PM Modi, CM Stalin said the “proposed amendments undermine the constitutional protection given to Minorities and are bound to severely harm the interest of the Muslim community.”

Stalin further said that the amendments proposed to the Waqf Act would “weaken the powers and responsibilities” of the properties of the Waqf.

“The large-scale modifications proposed across a wide range of sections in the existing Act will dilute the very spirit of the Act itself,” the letter read.

The removal of the 'Waqf by user' provision, as per the amended bill, threatens the status of many historical Waqf properties, as Stalin's letter suggested.

'The stipulation that the individuals who practised Islam for at least five years only can donate properties to Waqf will prevent Non-Muslims from donating properties to Waqf, which will hinder the syncretic culture of the country," said Stalin.

Waqf Amendment Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday by Union minister Kiren Rijiju.

Along with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Rijiju also moved the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.

The bill was earlier presented in the Lok Sabha in August of last year, and a Joint Parliamentary Committee, headed by BJP member Jagdambika Pal, examined it.

The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.