Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Waqf amendment bill in Parliament live updates: The contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is being discussed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, with the House witnessing a showdown between the government and Opposition. The bill seeks to improve the administration of Waqf properties, introduce technology-driven management, address complexities and ensure transparency....Read More

Introducing the bill, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the consultation process of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was the largest ever exercise carried out by a parliamentary panel in India's democratic history.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has agreed on an eight-hour debate on the bill, which would be extended after understanding the situation of the House.

Senior BJP leaders, including home minister Amit Shah, are likely to take part in the discussion on the bill.

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have issued whips to their MPs to ensure their presence in the House. Key NDA allies Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United), Shiv Sena and LJP (Ram Vilas), also issued whips to their leaders, asking them to back the government's stance.

While the future of the bill's passage remains unknown, it is notable that the BJP-led NDA has 293 MPs in the Lok Sabha, which has a strength of 542 MPs.

Reportedly, TDP, JD(U) and Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ram Vilas) had initially expressed some reservations over the bill, they seem to have become more accepting after the parliamentary committee's adoption of a few of their insights.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024

The controversial bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha in August 2024, proposes 40 amendments to the provisions of the Waqf Act.

The amendments suggested modifications such as Muslim women and non-Muslim representation in the Waqf boards and sweeping changes in the regulation and governance of India's Waqf boards.

The bill to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, will make it mandatory for Waqf boards to register their properties with district collectors to ensure their actual valuation. At present, the majority of the Waqf board members are elected, but once the new Bill formally becomes a law, all the members will be nominated by the government.

As per the 1995 Act, Waqf means “the permanent dedication of movable or immovable property for the purposes enshrined in Islam as pious, religious, or charitable."

Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament | Key points