The contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is being discussed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, with the House witnessing a showdown between the government and Opposition. The bill seeks to improve the administration of Waqf properties, introduce technology-driven management, address complexities and ensure transparency.
Introducing the bill, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the consultation process of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was the largest ever exercise carried out by a parliamentary panel in India's democratic history.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has agreed on an eight-hour debate on the bill, which would be extended after understanding the situation of the House.
Senior BJP leaders, including home minister Amit Shah, are likely to take part in the discussion on the bill.
Both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have issued whips to their MPs to ensure their presence in the House. Key NDA allies Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United), Shiv Sena and LJP (Ram Vilas), also issued whips to their leaders, asking them to back the government's stance.
While the future of the bill's passage remains unknown, it is notable that the BJP-led NDA has 293 MPs in the Lok Sabha, which has a strength of 542 MPs.
Reportedly, TDP, JD(U) and Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ram Vilas) had initially expressed some reservations over the bill, they seem to have become more accepting after the parliamentary committee's adoption of a few of their insights.
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024
The controversial bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha in August 2024, proposes 40 amendments to the provisions of the Waqf Act.
The amendments suggested modifications such as Muslim women and non-Muslim representation in the Waqf boards and sweeping changes in the regulation and governance of India's Waqf boards.
The bill to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, will make it mandatory for Waqf boards to register their properties with district collectors to ensure their actual valuation. At present, the majority of the Waqf board members are elected, but once the new Bill formally becomes a law, all the members will be nominated by the government.
As per the 1995 Act, Waqf means “the permanent dedication of movable or immovable property for the purposes enshrined in Islam as pious, religious, or charitable."
Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament | Key points
- The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is set to be taken up for discussion and passage in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The bill is likely to go before the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Both the Houses have been allocated eight workers each for debating the proposed amendments.
- A day before the discussion, the opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday presented a united face and discussed their joint strategy to oppose the Waqf bill. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, NCP leader Supriya Sule, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, and AAP's Sanjay Singh were among those in attendance at the meeting
- Opposition leaders have been contesting the bill, describing it as "unconstitutional".
- Following its presentation in the Lok Sabha last year, following which a Parliamentary Committee was formed under the leadership of Jagdambika Pal for further consideration.
Waqf amendment bill live: Fiery debate in Lok Sabha
Kiren Rijiju tears into Opposition in debate speech. His top quotes
Union minister of Parliamentary affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday tabled the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha and initiated the discussion on behalf of the government. During his address, Kiren Rijiju teared into the Opposition for being against the bill and highlighted why it was important to introduce the recommended modifications.
Waqf amendment bill live: Akhilesh Yadav mocks BJP's leadership election, Amit Shah responds
Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the BJP's leadership election process, saying, "A party that claims to be the biggest political party in the world has still not been able to elect its own national president." Yadav said this during the Lok Sabha debate on Waqf Amendment Bill on Wednesday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded in a light-hearted manner, saying, "Akhilesh Ji made his remark with a smile, so I will respond in the same manner. The parties sitting across from us in this House all have national presidents who are selected from just five family members. But in our party, we have to conduct a process involving 12-13 crore members, so naturally, it takes time. In your party, there is no delay at all..."
BJP national president JP Nadda had assumed responsibility of the party in 2019 as its working president. In January 2020, he was unanimously elected BJP national president, succeeding Amit Shah. Nadda's term was extended until June 2024 in anticipation of the Lok Sabha elections.
Waqf amendment bill live: Security tightened in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Security was tightened at sensitive locations of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar as a precautionary measure, following the tabling of the Waqf Bill in Parliament on Wednesday, officials said.
A flag march led by District Magistrate Umesh Mishra and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Singh was conducted by the district administration in sensitive areas.
The march covered key areas, including the Khalapar locality, they said.
Waqf amendment bill live: DMK opposes Centre's bill
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva on Wednesday voiced strong opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, saying that his party firmly opposes it as the proposed legislation raises concerns regarding the country's secular fabric.
"It is a crucial bill which has again put the question of secularism in this country to the test. DMK is against the bill. Our leaders have categorically expressed this. Yesterday, all the opposition parties decided to vote against the bill. They (the BJP) always bulldoze the bills in their own manner since they have a majority in the Lok Sabha," Tiruchi Siva told ANI.
Waqf amendment bill live: BJD to oppose the bill in Rajya Sabha
Odisha’s opposition party Biju Janata Dal on Wednesday said it will oppose the contentious legislation. The party said it had made some suggestions to be incorporated into the Bill which were rejected.
The BJD, which has seven members in the Rajya Sabha, will oppose the Bill, BJD’s Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sasmit Patra told PTI.
The regional party headed by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, however, has no member in the Lok Sabha.
Waqf amendment bill live: Congress' sharp counter to Rijiju's remarks
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi criticized Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for misleading Parliament regarding the 2013 Waqf Board issue.
Rijiju had claimed, “Congress said anyone could create a Waqf in 2013. On March 5, 2014, the UPA government transferred 123 prime properties to the Delhi Waqf Board just before the elections.”
In response, Gogoi countered, “What he said about 2013 is misleading. Rijiju must provide evidence to back his statement.” He went on to clarify, “We have since amended the rules to stipulate that only individuals who have been practicing Islam for at least five years can create a Waqf.”
Waqf amendment bill live: How speaker, Amit Shah shut down Oppn's objections
As the Lok Sabha prepared to formally take up the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, along with recommendations from the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), opposition lawmakers raised strong objections, citing procedural lapses in its introduction. The debate quickly escalated into a contentious exchange over legislative practices and committee powers.
Congress MP KC Venugopal led the opposition charge, criticising what he termed as an attempt to "bulldoze legislation." He alleged that the bill was only brought to members' notice in the afternoon, leaving them with an unreasonably short window to propose amendments before the 3:30 pm deadline. Expressing frustration, he questioned the fairness of such a process, arguing that lawmakers must have sufficient time to draft and submit amendments.
In response, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla dismissed the concerns, asserting that equal time was provided to both government and private members for amendment proposals. He maintained that there was no discrimination in the process and that the rules had been followed appropriately.
Waqf amendment bill live: Kiren Rijiju explains the research that went into the bill
Introducing the Waqf bill in Lok Sabha, Kiren Rijiju said over 97.27 lakh petitions, memorandums were received by the JPC through physical and online formats and the JPC had gone through each of them before finalising its report.
The minister said as many as 284 delegations submitted their views on the bill besides the Waqf boards of 25 states and Union Territories.
Legal luminaries, charitable organisations, academicians and religious leaders, among others, have also submitted their opinions, he said.
"The government is not going to interfere in any religious institution. The changes made in the Waqf law by the UPA government gave it overriding effect over other statutes, hence the new amendments were required," Rijiju said amid noisy opposition protest.
Waqf amendment bill live: Kiren Rijiju's big attack on UPA govt
The long-awaited eight-hour debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill began on Wednesday with a point of order raised by opposition MP NK Ramachandran of the Revolutionary Socialist Party, who questioned the authority of Parliament.
The debate on proposed changes to Waqf laws got underway with a sharp attack from Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who took aim at the Congress party. Rijiju accused Congress—long a vocal critic of the bill and frequently targeted by the BJP for allegedly "appeasing minorities"—of being willing to hand over the historic Parliament building to Waqf councils.
In his strong critique of Congress, Rijiju further claimed that the party had made "questionable changes" to Waqf laws during its time in power. He alleged that under the UPA government, 123 major buildings had been denotified and subsequently handed over to the Waqf.
Waqf amendment bill live: Delhi AIMIM chief warns of nationwide movement
Delhi All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Shoaib Jamai on Wednesday warned of a nationwide movement, which would be initiated from the national capital, if attempts were made to "forcibly" impose the Waqf Amendment Bill.
He said that attacks on rights granted by the constitution to minorities would not be tolerated.
"If an attempt is made to forcibly impose the Waqf Bill on Muslims, there will be a nationwide movement, and it will start from Delhi. 'The movement will start from where it ended last time.' We will use our democratic rights and will not tolerate any attack on the rights given to minorities in the constitution," Jamai posted on X.
Waqf amendment bill tabled in Lok Sabha
Union minister Kiren Rijijju tables Waqf (Amendment) Bill as proposed by JPC for consideration in Lok Sabha. A discussion between government and opposition to follow.
Waqf amendment bill live: JD(U) Sanjay Jha seeks changes in Bill
The Waqf Amendment Bill is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today, sparking mixed reactions from opposition parties and BJP ally JD(U). JD(U) Member of Parliament Sanjay Jha expressed his party's concern, stating that the bill should not be retrospective. He mentioned that if their concerns were addressed in the bill, they would support it.
"Our concern is that it (Bill) should not be retrospective. Let the bill come if our concerns are accommodated in it, we will definitely support the Bill," Jha told ANI.
Waqf amendment bill live: For the betterment of Muslims, says Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma
Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma MP said that the Waqf Amendment Bill is for the betterment of "true Muslims and the country".
"The Congress did not amend the Waqf Bill to serve their vote-bank politics and to appease some wrong elements of society... The poor Muslims are also happy with this bill... The Congress has stopped aligning itself with people's thoughts; that is why they have been wiped out," she told ANI.
Waqf amendment bill live: Won't give up on minorities of country, says DMK's Kanimozhi
DMK MP Kanimozhi told reporters, "The DMK is opposing it. Our CM MK Stalin has passed a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. We will not give up on the minorities of this country. The INDIA alliance stands together to oppose this Bill."
Waqf amendment bill live: AAP issues three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs
The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House for the discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill.
The members have been asked to be present in the House from 11 am onwards until the adjournment of the House and "support the stand of the party".
Waqf amendment bill live: Women in Bhopal come out in support of bill
Women in Bhopal came out in support of the Waqf Amendment Bill, which will be taken up for discussion and passage in the Lok Sabha today.
Waqf amendment bill live: Suggested changes have been reported to be included, says JD(U) leader
JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad told news agency ANI, "As far as JD (U) is concerned, most of the suggestions made during the JPC meetings regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill have been reported to be included. Therefore, a whip has been issued to the MPs by the party to remain in the House during the proceedings of Parliament and vote in favor of the government."
Waqf amendment bill live: Oppn only wants to provoke people, says Rajasthan deputy CM
Rajasthan deputy chief minister Prem Chand Bairwa, in connection with the Waqf Amendment Bill, said that the opposition parties are only working to provoke people.
"This bill is not against anyone but in the interest of all. Prime Minister Narendra Modi works in the interest of the entire society and all religions... It is the opposition which works to provoke people without any basis," he added.
Waqf amendment bill live: Today will be a historic day, says BJP leader NV Subhash
BJP leader NV Subhash said, "Today will be a historic day when Union Minister Kiren Rijiju ji will be introducing this bill in the Parliament. The marginalised Muslims will benefit from this bill...There will definitely be some uproar in Parliament about this bill. Hope the bill will be passed without any hindrance."
Waqf amendment bill live: Deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi to initiate debate from party's side
Waqf amendment bill in Parliament live: Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi will initiate the debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha from the grand old party's side.
Waqf amendment bill live: Nitish Kumar doesn't need to learn secularism from Congress, says JDU leader
Janata Dal (United) leader and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh told news agency ANI that the party will put forth its stance on the Waqf Amendment bill in the Parliament. "JD(U) and Nitish Kumar do not need to learn the definition of secularism from Congress," he added.
Waqf amendment bill live: Opposition spreading misinformation, says Shiv Sena MP
Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhashke said that the opposition is spreading misinformation that the Waqf Amendment Bill is against Muslims "only for their own gains".
"Balasaheb Thackeray had also opposed Waqf. Sanjay Raut is a liar and a puppet of Rahul Gandhi," he added.
Waqf amendment bill live: PM Modi wants poor Muslims to get benefits, says BJP leader
BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh said backed the Waqf Amendment Bill and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants that poor Muslims should get benefits from this.
"This bill needs to be improved because this bill is becoming very old and according to time, there is also a demand that improvements should be made from time to time. So that the public gets benefits and PM Modi's government and PM Modi wants that poor Muslims should get benefits from this bill... Poor Muslims will get benefits from this bill but Akhilesh Yadav is opposing it, he does not want this," he told news agency ANI.
Waqf amendment bill live: Some leaders misleading innocent Muslims, says Kiren Rijiju
Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, ahead of the discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill, told reporters that some leaders, including religious leaders, are "misleading innocent Muslims".
"The same people said that CAA would take away the citizenship status of Muslims, but nothing like that happened... Many Congress leaders and opposition parties privately say that this Bill is needed, but they are opposing it for vote bank," he added.
Waqf amendment bill live: This will be a very good bill, says All India Sufi council chairman
Waqf amendment bill in Parliament live: All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council chairman Syed Naseruddin Chishty told news agency ANI that he is found out that the main objections raised by the opposition over the Waqf Amendment Bill have been accepted by the Centre, and so "this will be a very good bill".
"People have been waiting for this for a long time. People are hopeful that a good bill will come... In a democracy, everyone has the right to protest but I have come to know that the main objections raised by the opposition have been accepted by the government, so this will be a very good bill.. Now the Waqf money will reach the common and poor Muslims," he told ANI.
Waqf amendment bill live: Congress MP wears black to oppose bill at Parliament
Waqf amendment bill in Parliament live: Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi arrived at the Parliament in a black attire as a mark of protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill, which will be introduced and taken up for discussion and passage in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Waqf amendment bill live: Who is secular party will be decided today, says Kapil Sibal
Waqf amendment bill in Parliament live: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, ahead of the discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Parliament, said that "it will be decided today who is a secular party in this country".
"There are elections in Bihar, if JDU votes in favour of the Bill, they will lose the elections. It is possible that they will walk out so that the BJP gets a chance to pass it. Chirag Paswan can do the same...Now, it has to be seen who votes in its favour because BJP will vote in its favour, this is their political agenda," he told news agency ANI.
Waqf amendment bill live: Sure our suggestions will be taken, says advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain
Waqf amendment bill in Parliament live: Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said he is sure that the suggestions given for the Waqf Amendment Bill will be incorporated in it.
"This bill has been brought in after a lot of legislative exercise and consultation with various stakeholders, and very important legislative amendments have been brought by virtue of Waqf Amendment Act 2025, for example, the definition of 'Waqf by user' has been deleted & the concept of Waqf has been amended," he said.
Jain further added that, "A number of checks and balances have been brought...This amendment is a step forward, but it is not complete, there are certain lacunas, we had given our representation before the JPC, and I am sure our suggestions will be incorporated in the bill."
Waqf amendment bill live: Opposition of bill should be on 'logic' basis, says Kiren Rijiju
Waqf amendment bill in Parliament live: Union minister Kiren Rijiju, speaking to reporters, said that the Waqf Amendment Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha today and in the interest of the country.
"Not only crores of Muslims but the whole country will support it. Those who are opposing it are doing so for political reasons. I will present the facts in the House," Rijiju said.
He further noted that anyone who wants to oppose the bill should do so on the "basis of logic and we will also answer them".
"Because when we are bringing such a bill, we have come after a lot of thought and preparation," he added.
Waqf amendment bill live: This will help poor Muslims, says BJP MP
Waqf amendment bill in Parliament live: BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said that the Waqf (amendment) bill is a good bill, adding that it is in the interest of the country and Muslims.
"This will help poor Muslims... If this is an unconstitutional bill then the opposition should demand the abolition of this law. I don't think people like us will object to this," he added.
Waqf amendment bill live: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav asks 'what could be bigger injustice than...'
Waqf amendment bill in Parliament live: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that his party will oppose it. He asked, "What could be a bigger injustice than not giving importance to the words of the people for whom this bill is being brought?"
He further told ANI, "BJP is a party which loves land a lot... They sold railways land, defence land and now Waqf land will be sold... This is all a plan to hide their failures... Our Chief Minister says that politics is his part-time job, so why don't the people of Delhi remove such part-time job holders?"
Waqf amendment bill live: Hope parties concerned about secular image will not support this, says SP leader
Waqf amendment bill in Parliament live: Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan said, "It is the prerogative of the government to bring any bill or amendment bill and they can bring this bill but this bill is being brought with a view to interfere in the internal affairs of a particular religion in an improper manner. All the opposition parties and Muslim organizations were opposing it."
"We hope that the parties which are known as allies of the BJP today and are also concerned about maintaining their secular image will not support the government in this sensitive matter," he told ANI.
Waqf amendment bill live: Only big landlords opposing this, says union minister George Kurian
Waqf amendment bill in Parliament live: Union minister George Kurian hailed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and said that it is very transparent because it is connected to the land and property.
"All communities support this amendment bill, and we can see that poor Muslims and the middle class also support this Bill. Only big landlords are opposing this Bill." he told ANI.
Waqf amendment bill live: Against interests of Muslims, alleges Congress MP
Waqf amendment bill in Parliament live: Congress MP Dr Mallu Ravi alleged that the Waqf (amendment) bill, 2024, is against the "interests of Muslims".
"This bill is being brought only to centralise the power of the central government and the collector... We completely oppose this bill," he added.
Waqf amendment bill live: This will benefit Muslim community, Janasena supports proposed law
Pawan Kalyan's Janasena party, a key ally of the NDA, extended its support to the Waqf (Amendment) bill, 2024.
In a press release, the party said it believes that this amendment will benefit the Muslim community.
"In this regard, party president Pawan Kalyan has issued directives to Jana Sena MPs in the Lok Sabha, instructing them to participate in the voting and support the bill," it added.
Waqf amendment bill live: Congress MPs meet at Parliament ahead of LS debate
Congress leaders, including Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi, are meeting at the Parliament Annexe building for a meeting with party's Lok Sabha MPs ahead of the discussion on the Waqf amendment bill.
Waqf amendment bill live: Not in interest of Waqf properties, says Lucknow Eidgah Imam
Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, Lucknow Eidgah Imam, said, "As far as the Muslims are concerned, we have made it very clear, including All India Muslim Personal Law Board and all the other Muslim organizations that these amendments are not in the interest of the Waqf properties and Waqf is an integral part of our Shariat."
"Waqf is an integral part of our religion and Waqf is by the Muslim and for the Muslim. The suggestions given by the Personal Law Board and other Muslim organizations should have been incorporated in this Bill which has not been incorporated. So we are generally opposing this bill," he told ANI.
Waqf amendment bill live: Clause-by-clause discussion didn't happen in JPC, says Gaurav Gogoi
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi told news agency ANI that a "clause-by-clause" discussion which should have happened in the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill, was not done.
"The government's attitude from day one has been to bring such a law which is against the Constitution and minorities, which will disturb the peace in the country," he added.
Waqf amendment bill live: Govt will get is passed somehow, alleges SP MP
Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said that his party has been against the bill since the beginning, adding that the amendments in the bill are dictatorial and unconstitutional.
"They are in the majority, and they will get it passed somehow, but we want to have discussions so that the country should know what they are doing," he added.
Waqf amendment bill live: Govt going against democracy, says Congress MP
Parliament session live: Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said that the government are "going against democracy".
"Every religion has its own system. The government should not interfere in this. We have a clear stand on this," he added.
Waqf amendment bill live: Attack on constitution, says Congress MP
Parliament session live: Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that the government "should not spread fake news". He alleged that the bill is against the Constitution and is an attack on the Constitution.
"Today, Congress MPs will have a meeting with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi will guide on what will be the strategy of Congress and who will be our speakers," Tagore told ANI.
Waqf amendment bill live: Our hardwork has paid off, says JPC chairman
Parliament session live: Waqf amendment bill joint parliamentary committee (JPC) and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal told news agency ANI that their "hardwork has paid off".
"The government is coming with the bill in an amended form today. This is definitely a historic day. Today, with the passing of this bill, the poor Muslims and common people are going to benefit...We have conducted the JPC meetings in the last six months. We have heard them (Opposition) 8 hours every day...Whether it is our opposition or the All India Muslim Personal Law Board appealing to wear black bands in Mosques during the prayer on Ramzan, they are politicising the issue," he said.
‘Waqf (Amendment) Bill biggest Eidi’: BJP leader thanks PM Modi
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohsin Raza on Wednesday said that passing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament would be the biggest “Eidi” for marginalised Muslims.
“On behalf of all the downtrodden and backward Muslim brothers and sisters of the country, I thank Prime Minister Modi for this Waqf Amendment Bill. This will be the biggest 'Eidi' from PM Modi for backward Muslims,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
Parliament session live: Opposition's issues should be considered as this is democratic platform, says Congress MP
Parliament session live: Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala said, "Definitely, we will oppose this bill if there is something in it that is against a particular community or trying to de-establish that community. They (government) have given eight hours today to discuss it. Our final agenda is that when there is a discussion, the issues raised by the opposition or the ruling party members should be considered because this is a democratic platform, they should not bulldoze like they did in the JPC."
Parliament session live: JPC's process on Waqf bill 'highly disappointing', says Congress leader
Parliament session live: Congress leader Khaleequr Rahman said that the way the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on the Waqf amendment bill went through the entire process is "highly disappointing".
"It was not expected from the JPC to conduct proceedings like this because all the recommendations which were submitted by most of the JPC members of the opposition parties have not been considered and taken into account, and rather, the BJP is trying to bulldoze things and trying to pass the bill...We are very clear from day one that we have rejected these amendments, and even our government has rejected this," Rahman told ANI.
Parliament session live: Not opposing because BJP is bringing it, says SP MP
Parliament session live: Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia ur Rehman Barq, said that the party is not opposing the bill because the BJP-NDA government is bringing it, "we are opposing this bill because there are many things in the bill which is taking away the rights of our people".
"When the government sent it to the JPC, we had some hope that maybe the shortcomings in it would be removed, but it was just a formality, and the report was presented only as per their wish. When this bill comes up in the House, we will strongly oppose it. The government may have majority figures, but its allies know that if they support this bill, they will have to face a lot of consequences in the coming times. That is why we want the government to stop being dictatorial and withdraw this bill," Barq told ANI.
Parliament session live: Waqf bill will 'never be acceptable to us', says Tejashwi Yadav
Parliament session live: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav condemned the Waqf (Amendment) bill and called it "unconstitutional".
"We are people who believe in the Constitution. People of BJP want to impose 'Nagpur ka kanoon'; that is not at all acceptable to us. We believe in 'Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb', the diversity of our country is the beauty of it. From the beginning, we have opposed the Bill in both Houses of Parliament as well as the Bihar Legislative Assembly or Bihar Legislative Council," he told news agency ANI.
Yadav further said that his party will oppose it, adding that "such a bill never be acceptable to us".
Parliament session live: Jan Suraaj's Prashant Kishor calls Waqf bill 'unfortunate'
Parliament session live: Jan Suraaj party chief Prashant Kishor, speaking to news agency ANI, said that the Waqf (Amendment) bill is "unfortunate".
"I don't see this as against Muslims or against Hindus...If you deviate from the commitments and assurances that our founding fathers gave to different sections of this country after independence, then it becomes the responsibility of the people of this generation to be truthful to those commitments," he said.
Kishor added that a large section of the Muslim community is feeling threatened by the Waqf bill.
Parliament session live: Shiromani Akali Dal passes resolution against Waqf bill
Parliament session live: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday passed a resolution against the Waqf (amendment) bill, with party leader Daljit S Cheema reiterating their stance to stand with Muslims.
"Minorities are an important part of India," Cheema said, adding that no law should be passed without consensus from the community.