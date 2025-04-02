Kiren Rijiju tears into Opposition in Waqf Bill debate speech: ‘If you try to mislead…’ | 5 quotes
Waqf Bill debate: Kiren Rijiju said even the Parliament building was being claimed as waqf property during his address.
Union minister of Parliamentary affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday tabled the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha and initiated the discussion on behalf of the government. During his address, Kiren Rijiju teared into the Opposition for being against the bill and highlighted why it was important to introduce the recommended modifications.
Here top 5 quotes from Kiren Rijiju's speech:
- “We have accepted several recommendations made by the JPC in the bill and have introduced an important amendment. This will give ‘umeed’ (hope) that a new dawn is about to come. That is why the name of the new act is also UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Act)”
- “I want to say that the discussion that has taken place on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Joint Committee of both Houses has never been done in the parliamentary history of India to date. I thank and congratulate all the members of the Joint Committee.”
- “The Muslim community is welcoming the bill with open arms. Some people here are surely opposing the bill, but I want to invite them to my home so they can witness the Muslim delegations meeting me and welcoming the bill, it will change the way you think. You aren't aware of the level of acceptance of the bill among the Muslim community.”
- “The government is not going to interfere in any religious institution. The changes made in the Waqf law by the UPA government gave it overriding effect over other statutes, hence the new amendments were required…If today you again try to mislead, spread falsehoods, then you will have to face the truth. Then we will bring another bill, and I will once again unveil the reality... If a Muslim individual creates a Waqf, the first requirement is to ensure the rights of the women in the family.... This bill has nothing to do with religion, but deals only with properties."
- “Waqf Bill is not interfering in any religious system, any religious institution, or any religious practice in any way.”
