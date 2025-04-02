Kiren Rijiju tears into Opposition in Waqf Bill debate speech: ‘If you try to mislead…’ | 5 quotes

Union minister of Parliamentary affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday tabled the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha and initiated the discussion on behalf of the government. During his address, Kiren Rijiju teared into the Opposition for being against the bill and highlighted why it was important to introduce the recommended modifications.

Kiren Rijiju during debate on Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.(Sansad TV)