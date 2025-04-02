What's the one change BJP ally TDP sought in Waqf Amendment Bill?

All eyes are on the high-stakes discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and whether the legislation will be passed in the Parliament. The Bharatiya Janata Party, with its NDA allies Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United), holds a mandate in the House. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP said it will back all other amendments to the Waqf bill. (PTI)

However, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP is expected to ask for one key change in the Waqf Bill. The party will raise the issue of the bill allowing non-Muslims in the state Waqf boards, The Indian Express reported, citing sources.

"The party will unanimously demand that representation of non-Muslims in the board be left to the discretion of the respective states," a TDP source was quoted as saying.

Other than that, the Telugu Desam Party will back all other amendments to the bill, including the inclusion of women in the Waqf boards, describing it as a "progressive change".

On Tuesday, the party issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs for Wednesday, April 2, to ensure their presence in the House for the discussion on the Waqf bill.

"The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has issued a three-line whip to all its Members of Parliament, directing them to be present in the Lok Sabha on April 2, 2025. This directive comes in light of the scheduled introduction of the Waqf Bill, which is expected to be a matter of significant discussion in the House. The party remains committed to ensuring that its stance on this important legislation is effectively represented," the press release read.

Won't bring ‘any major changes’ to bill

Reportedly, TDP leaders, including its supremo and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, took part in the discussions on the bill till almost Tuesday midnight, sitting down with legal experts and understanding the provisions of the bill, its implications, etc.

As per The Indian Express report, CM Naidu also has been in touch with Muslim groups to understand what is acceptable to them and what is not.

TDP national spokesperson Prem Kumar Jain on Tuesday affirmed that the party is in support of the Waqf bill, asserting that Chandrababu Naidu is in favour of Muslims.

"The whole Muslim community is waiting for the Waqf Amendment Bill to be tabled...Our party will support it. Chandrababu Naidu has already mentioned that we will work in interests of the Muslim community. Tomorrow, the bill will be tabled, only then we will make any comments on it. I assure you that Chandrababu Naidu is in the favour of Muslims," Jain told reporters.

The party source reportedly said that TDP's opposition to the inclusion of non-Muslims in the Waqf boards should not be considered as a bid to bring major changes to the bill. They assured the Muslim community in Andhra Pradesh, "All that we are supporting are progressive changes which will benefit the Muslim community."

During an Iftar party in March, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister had reaffirmed that his party will do everything in the best interests of the Muslim community, saying that his government in the state was committed towards protecting the Waqf properties.

"Justice has been done to the Muslim community under TDP rule. And Muslims will be better off with the NDA in power," Naidu reportedly said at the time.

Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is aimed at amending the Waqf Act, 1995, a law which governs Waqf boards to ensure more accountability and transparency in their functioning and mandates the inclusion of women in these bodies.

The bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of the Waqf boards by introducing changes in the Act.

According to the Waqf Act, 1995, Waqf is “the permanent dedication of movable or immovable property for the purposes enshrined in Islam as pious, religious, or charitable."

In connection with the inclusion of non-Muslim members in the boards, the bill states that the Act requires all the Council members to be Muslims and at least two of them tobe women. "The bill instead provides that...MPs, former judges, and eminent persons appointed to the Council as per the Act need not be Muslims," it adds.

The bill also says that any government property identified as Waqf will cease to be so, removing the provision empowering the Waqf board to inquire and determine if a property is waqf.