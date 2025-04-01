Muslim body AIMPLB urges 'secular parties' to not vote in favour of Waqf Bill

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has issued an appeal to all secular political parties, including the allies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and MPs, to strongly oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which will be taken up for discussion and passage in the Lok Sabha on April 2. The controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in August.(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The AIMPLB has urged them not to vote under any circumstances in favour of the bill.

"All India Muslim Personal Law Board has appealed to all secular political parties, including BJP’s allies and members of Parliament, to strongly oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill and to not vote in its favour under any circumstances," the Muslim body said in a statement.

“The President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, has appealed to all secular parties and members of Parliament to not only strongly oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill when it is presented in Parliament tomorrow but also to vote against it to prevent the BJP’s communal agenda,” it added.

Rahmani, according to the statement, alleged that the bill is not only discriminatory, but also directly contradicts the provisions of fundamental rights under Articles 14, 25, and 26 of the Constitution.

“He further stated that through this bill, the BJP aims to weaken Waqf laws and pave the way for the seizure and destruction of Waqf properties. Even with the existence of the Places of Worship Act, the issue of searching for temples in every mosque is continuously escalating,” the statement by AIMPLB said.

“If this amendment is passed, there will be a surge in illegitimate governmental and non-governmental claims on Waqf properties, making it easier for Collectors and District Magistrates to seize them,” it added.

Rahmani further said that India is globally recognised for its Hindu-Muslim brotherhood and mutual respect for religions, customs, and festivals.

“However, unfortunately, the power of the nation is currently in the hands of those who seek to destroy this atmosphere of communal harmony and create anarchy and chaos,” the statement said.

Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament



Earlier today, minorities and parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters that the Lok Sabha's business advisory committee (BAC), which includes leaders from all major parties and is chaired by Speaker Om Birla, agreed on an eight-hour debate, which could be extended after the House takes a sense, reported PTI.

During the meeting, the Congress and several other opposition INDIA bloc members walked out after accusing the government of stifling their voice.

Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi alleged that their voices were being ignored and said the opposition parties wanted more time to debate and the House to take up more issues, including the situation in Manipur and the row over electors' photo identity cards, according to PTI.

To this, Rijiju said several parties wanted four to six hours of debate, while those from the opposition demanded 12 hours. He noted that the allotted period of eight hours can be extended if the House feels so on that day.

What is the bill about?



The controversial bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in August. The bill, which proposes 40 amendments to the provisions of the Waqf Act, has suggested modifications such as ensuring representation for Muslim women and non-Muslims in the Waqf boards. It also proposes sweeping changes in the regulation and governance of India’s waqf boards, which manage Islamic charitable endowments, as reported by Hindustan Times

The government argued that the bill will modernise an archaic and complex system in line with recommendations of the 2006 Rajinder Sachar Committee. However, the Opposition demanded greater scrutiny of the bill, alleging that it would hurt Muslim communities.

The Waqf bill had been adopted with several amendments by a joint parliamentary committee, and the JPC report was presented in Parliament during the Budget session. The panel had suggested changing the name of the Waqf bill to the “Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Act.”