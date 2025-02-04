'Tax bombs' during UPA govt to Rahul Gandhi's OBC remarks: PM Modi blasts Oppn in Lok Sabha | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday replied to the Motion of Thanks to the address of President Droupadi Murmu in the Lok Sabha, touching upon several matters ranging from Delhi election, Arvind Kejriwal, to the Congress-led Opposition. Speaking at the Lok Sabha, PM Modi took several jibes at the Opposition, including at the speech of Rahul Gandhi. (Sansad TV)

The prime minister hailed the works done by his BJP-led NDA government in the nation, saying that the administration believes in spending resources towards public welfare.

PM Modi Lok Sabha Speech | Top Quotes

14th response to Motion of Thanks: PM Modi said that he was highly privileged to have the honour to get to express gratitude to President's address in the Parliament for the 14th time. "So, I respectfully express gratitude to the people," he said.

In what was seemingly a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said that those who have "photo sessions in the huts of the poor, for their own entertainment, will find the mention of the poor in the Parliament boring". He said that when people have high fever, they utter anything. Likewise, they also say anything when are they are highly dejected. "Those who were not born in India - 10 crore such frauds were reaping benefits of government funds through various schemes...We removed names of such 10 crore frauds and provided facilities to the real beneficiaries after looking for them," he added.

We didn't build Sheesh Mahal: He said that before BJP government, headlines used to be related to corruption and scams and ten years since then, "crores of rupees have been saved and used for the public". PM Modi said, "We have taken several steps which have saved a lot of money, but we have not used that money to build a 'Sheeshmahal', instead we have used that money to build the nation."

Tax 'bombs' under UPA: PM Modi highlighted that the BJP-led NDA has bettered the savings of the middle class by reducing Income Tax. But before 2014 (during UPA), "such 'bombs' were hurled and 'bullets' were shot, that it affected the lives of people". Modi said that his government eventually healed those wounds and moved forward. "In 2013-2014 tax exemption was only on ₹ 2 Lakh income. Today there is an Income tax exemption on ₹ 12 lakh income...We healed wounds and today we have applied bandages too. If we add the ₹ 75,000 standard deduction, after 1st April, salaried class in the country will not have to pay any tax on income upto ₹ 12.75 Lakh," he noted.

'Aapda' on youth's future: PM Modi said that while his government his consistently working with the future of youth in mind, "few parties are deceiving the youth". He said that promises are made at the time of elections but are not fulfilled by them. "These parties are 'aapda' on the future of youth. In Haryana, the country has seen how we work. We promised jobs and as soon as the govt was formed, youth got jobs. As a result of what we do, we registered a grand victory in Haryana for the third time...In Maharashtra too, we had historic results and we did this with the blessings of people," the prime minister said in Lok Sabha.

Pressing on his government's works and slamming those of the previous regimes, the prime minister said that when power becomes service, nation-building happens. "When power becomes an inheritance, democracy ends...We follow the spirit of the Constitution, we do not indulge in poisonous politics," PM Modi added. He said that his administration gives utmost importance to the unity. Better Healthcare today: PM Modi said that today, the Constitution ensures better healthcare for everyone. Citing that February 4 is 'Cancer Day', he said that a key discussion about health. While his government's constant attempt is that everyone gets a 100 per cent benefit from every scheme, some people "have made the model such that they give to only a few people torture others and do the politics of appeasement". Further, PM Modi said, "To make the country develop, we will have to get rid of appeasement. People of every society and every class should get their rights...Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, patients receive free treatment, but some political parties, due to their narrow mindset and outdated beliefs, have shut the doors of hospitals for the poor," he added.

Concluding his fierce Lok Sabha speech, the prime minister said that the nation and his government is moving forward with the dream of becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, when India will celebrate 100 years of Independence.

"I say this with confidence, this is just our third term. In line with the needs of the country, to make it a modern and capable India and to realise the resolve for Viksit Bharat, we are going to be working for several years to come," PM Modi said.