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War-footing action needed to resolve power cuts in TN: Senthilbalaji

War-footing action needed to resolve power cuts in TN: Senthilbalaji

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 12:35 pm IST
PTI |
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Chennai, DMK senior leader and former electricity minister V Senthilbalaji on Sunday criticised the ruling TVK for its "administrative failure", urging them to take immediate, war-footing action to resolve the ongoing power crisis rather than focusing on "social media optics".

War-footing action needed to resolve power cuts in TN: Senthilbalaji

TVK has delivered "disappointment," after promising change, he alleged.

"The TVK government, which secured votes by promising change, has delivered nothing but profound disappointment to the people in its very first month of governance. Due to unbearable power outages lasting anywhere between 6-12 hours, citizens are forced onto the streets in the dead of night to protest", he alleged in a statement here.

The grim reality was that there is no night without a road roko in the state capital and other regions and this has exposed the "administrative collapse of this government for all to see", he charged.

"The Honorable chief minister , who once delivered punchlines promising immediate change upon taking office, remains tight-lipped and he neither addresses the power cuts nor meets the press", he alleged, adding "meanwhile, the electricity minister , who is responsible for providing answers, is busy spinning daily conspiracy theories".

 
chennai power crisis
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