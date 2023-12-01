Warmer winter expected after third warmest November on record: IMD

New Delhi: The winters this time—from December to February—is forecast to be warmer than usual, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned. During this period, the intensity and the frequency of cold waves are also expected to be lower than normal in most parts of north, northwest, central, east and northeast, the Met department said.

Above normal minimum temperatures likely over most parts of the country in winter. (Rahul Raut/HT file photo)

Releasing the forecast for the season on Friday, IMD director general, M Mohapatra said during the upcoming winter season above normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country. Similarly, above normal maximum temperatures are also expected over most parts of the country except some parts of central and northwest India, where below normal maximum temperatures are expected, he said.

“Just like the forecast for November, the upcoming month and the winter season in totality this season is expected to be warmer than usual,” Mohapatra said.

He added, “Monthly maximum temperatures for December are likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except some areas of central India and north India where normal maximum temperatures are likely.”

Over the past few months, most parts of the country have recorded above normal temperatures. Met department data show that November ended up recording the third highest maximum and minimum temperatures for the month since 1901, when IMD began record keeping.

“The seasonal forecast indicates that during the upcoming winter season (December 2023 to February 2024), above normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country.

“During the season, above normal maximum temperatures are likely over many parts of the country except some areas over central and neighbouring northwest India where normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely,” the forecast read.

It added, “The forecast suggests that above-normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the northwest, adjoining areas of central and east India and some areas of extreme south peninsular India. Below normal rainfall is likely over many parts of the northeast India, north peninsular India and adjoining areas of central India.”

