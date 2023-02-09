Warning! Kamzor dilwale...: Nagaland minister's 'clickbait' on PM Modi’s LS speech

Nagaland state BJP chief Temjen Imna Along on Wednesday shared a clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Lok Sabha, attacking the opposition over the abrogation of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, as he cautioned “weak-hearted” people to not watch the video.

“Warning! Weak-hearted people don't watch this video. Don't say later that I did not warn!” he tweeted in Hindi.

In the video, PM Modi took a veiled jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Srinagar leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, during which he unfurled Tricolor at Lal chowk.

"Those who came back from J&K recently must have seen how you can go in J&K. I too had gone on a yatra to J&K with resolve to hoist Tricolour at Lal Chowk. Terrorists had put up posters and said, "Dekhte hain, kisne maa ka doodh piya hai jo Lal Chowk aake Tiranga phehra paaye." he said.

"That day on 24th Jan, at a public rally, I had said, "Terrorists pay heed. On 26th Jan, sharp at 11am I will reach Lal Chowk without security & bulletproof jacket. Faisla Lal Chowk pe hoga kisne apni maa ka doodh piya hai." Then I hoisted the Tricolour at Lal Chowk", the Prime Minister said.

“Today there is peace in J&K. Hundreds of people can visit there. J&K has shattered several records in tourism. Festival of democracy is being celebrated in J&K. The union territory has witnessed successful campaigns like ‘Har Ghar Tiranga”, Modi added.