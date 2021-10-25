Was gang-raped, says Assam college student after photo leaks; classmate arrested

GUWAHATI: A 21-year-old was arrested on charges of gang rape in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Monday on a complaint by his classmate at college after she discovered that her nude photo was being circulated. Police are looking for two others, the accused’s cousin and a friend, who were also identified by the woman as his accomplices.

Police registered the woman’s complaint on Saturday. In this, the college student alleged that she believed she was gang-raped by the accused six months ago after giving her a sedative-laced drink.

Police said action is also being taken against others who allegedly tried to blackmail the girl after her photo emerged.

“As per the complainant, she recently came to know about the photo when someone, while the talks of her marriage were on, sent it to her prospective groom. She decided to file a FIR (First Information Report) after that,” said Shwetank Mishra, superintendent of police, Dibrugarh.

According to the FIR registered in Borboruah police station, the woman was going to college with the prime accused on his two-wheeler six months earlier when the vehicle apparently broke down. The two then took a lift from his relative in his car.

“During the ride, she allegedly drank a sedative-laced drink that she was offered and fell unconscious soon after. When she regained consciousness, she found herself in a room at the relative’s house where her classmate and another youth was also present,” said Bitul Chetia, additional superintendent of police, Dibrugarh.

“The victim apparently had no knowledge of the assault as she was unconscious at that time. She suspects that the three raped her and clicked nude photos of her. We have sent her for medical examination and recorded her statement,” Bitul Chetia added.

Based on her complaint a FIR has been lodged under for gang rape, insult with intention to provoke breach of peace, criminal intimidation, criminal act with common intention, violation of privacy and publishing or transmitting sexually explicit material.

“There is an allegation that some others tried to blackmail the woman after the nude photo went public. We will initiate separate action for that,” the Dibrugah SP said.

In a separate incident, the body of a woman who went missing on Sunday night from her home in Baganpara area of Baksa district was found on Monday in a paddy field. The victim is suspected to have been raped and murdered.