‘Was ordinary smoke… to sensationalise’: Lok Sabha speaker on security breach

NEW DELHI: The yellow smoke released by the two intruders in the Lok Sabha moments before they were caught by parliamentarians and security personnel on Wednesday was “ordinary smoke” and meant to sensationalise the incident, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said after the House reconvened and continued proceedings.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla assured lawmakers that the smoke was not hazardous to human health. (X/DrSenthil_MDRD)

“The Lok Sabha is conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. The Delhi Police has also been issued necessary instructions,” Birla said at 2pm, less than an hour after the two men jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors’ gallery and released smoke canisters that had been smuggled inside in a huge security breach.

DMK MP Senthilkumar S, who shared photographs of the situation in the lower house on social media, said they started advancing and rushing towards the well of the house and lit up smoke sticks. PM Narendra Modi was not in the House at the time.

The intruders were overpowered by MPs and security personnel. One of the two men was seen in the live broadcast by Sansad TV, climbing over the tables of the lawmakers before the telecast was switched off.

Shiv Sena (UBT) lawmaker Arvind Sawant told reporters: “They jumped over benches and removed their shoes before the security personnel caught them… Soon some gas was released. It was yellowish and there was some burning sensation,” he added.

Birla said he was conscious of concerns about the nature of the fumes. It has been investigated and in the initial inquiry, it transpires that it was “ordinary smoke” meant to sensationalise.

Birla added that the two intruders had been arrested. Two more persons including a woman who had used smoke canisters outside parliament some time later have also been arrested.

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay called for more caution.

Birla said that he will hold a meeting with MPs to discuss the security measures at the complex. “You can give your suggestions. We will act on them… What are the precautions that need to be taken while making visitors’ passes,” he said.

Wednesday’s disruption came on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 attack on Parliament when five terrorists shot dead at least eight security personnel and a gardener.

