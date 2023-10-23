'Wasn't Mamata Banerjee...': BJP MLA's charge in Mahua Moitra ‘cash for query’ row

BJP MLA from West Bengal, Agnimitra Paul on Monday attacked Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee over the cash-for-query allegation levelled against the latter's MP, Mahua Moitra. Accusing Moitra of accepting cash from industrialist Darshan Hiranandani in lieu of raising questions in Parliament linked to Gautam Adani, the MLA wondered if her boss Banerjee knew about her alleged activities.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee(PTI)

“TMC MP Mahua Moitra shared the login ID and password of Lok Sabha to Darshan Hiranandani. Sitting in Dubai, he is posting questions on the Lok Sabha portal. Mahua Moitra has accepted a bribe for asking a question about Adani in the Parliament. Wasn't Mamata Banerjee aware of what her MP is doing?” she was quoted as saying by ANI.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has accused Mahua Moitra of sharing her official login credentials of the Lok Sabha website to the businessman, to enable him to ask questions in Parliament directly. He has also alleged that her account was used in Dubai when Moitra was in India. The ethics panel of the Lok Sabha has summoned him to depose before it and record "oral evidence".

Moitra's party TMC initially offered no comment over the row. However, on Sunday, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said decision regarding her would be taken after the parliament panel's investigation.

"We have observed reports in the media. The member concerned has been advised by the party leadership to clarify her position regarding the allegations levelled against her. She has already done that. However, since the matter has to do with an elected MP, her rights and privileges, let the matter be investigated by the right forum of Parliament, after which the party leadership will take an appropriate decision," he said.

Moitra has denied any wrongdoing. She wrote on X on Saturday, "I invite CBI to come home and count my pairs of shoes. But first please file FIR into ₹13,000 crore coal money Adani stole from Indians".

She said login credentials of MPs can be accessed by their personal assistants, researchers, interns and staff.

Dubey has also moved Lokpal against Moitra.

The panel has also called Moitra's friend Jai Anant Deharai to depose before it. He has lodged a separate complaint with the CBI against her.

