Watch | Aircraft takes off from Kanpur for cloud seeding over parts of Delhi

According to officials, the Cessna aircraft took off from Kanpur for Delhi and covered areas like Burari, north Karol Bagh and Mayur Vihar before landing at the Meerut Airfield.

More such exercises planned are over the next few days, environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said. Follow Delhi artificial rain live updates

Parts of Delhi were on Tuesday expected to receive artificial rain as the government, in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur, conducted the first cloud-seeding trial. Artificial rain in Delhi was expected by 7 pm on Tuesday after the cloud seeding trial.

The cloud seeding aircraft that originated from IIT Kanpur flew back to Meerut.

"The Cessna aircraft took off from Kanpur. It released eight fire flares and the trial lasted for half an hour," Sirsa said in a video statement.

Around five such trials, all scheduled to be carried out over the north eastern parts of Delhi, constitute the government's plan to tackle worsening air quality levels in the national capital.

The cloud seeding trial route 1. ﻿﻿﻿Starting point: IIT Kanpur

2. ﻿﻿﻿WP-1: Meerut Airfield

3. ﻿﻿﻿WP-2: Khekra

4. ﻿﻿﻿WP-3: Burari

5. ﻿﻿﻿WP-4: North Karol Bagh

6. ﻿﻿﻿WP-5: Mayur Vihar

7. ﻿﻿﻿WP-6: Sadakpur

8. ﻿﻿﻿WP-7: Bhojpur

9. ﻿﻿﻿Ending point: Meerut Airfield

The Delhi government signed a memorandum of understanding with IIT Kanpur on September 25 to carry out five cloud seeding trials, all of which are planned in northwest Delhi.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation earlier granted permission to IIT Kanpur to conduct the trials any time between October 1 and November 30.