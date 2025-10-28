Delhi artificial rain LIVE: Cloud seeding trial likely today as air quality remains 'very poor'
Delhi Artificial Rain Live: Delhi is expected to carry out its first cloud seeding trial today, depending on suitable weather conditions, in an effort to induce artificial rain and tackle air pollution in the city. Delhi’s environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said visibility in Kanpur is currently around 2,000 metres, and the trial can begin once it improves to 5,000 metres.
Delhi artificial rain | Key points
-Cloud seeding involves producing artificial rainfall by releasing particles such as iodide crystals or salt compounds into moisture-rich clouds. These particles, dispersed through aircraft, help smaller droplets combine into larger ones, which can result in rain.
-After Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the NCR has remained in the 'poor' and 'very poor' range across several areas, even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) continues to be in force.
-Before the main trial, the Delhi government conducted a test in the Burari area. However, due to low atmospheric moisture of below 20 per cent, compared to the 50 per cent needed for the process, rainfall could not be induced.
Delhi artificial rain Live: When will cloud seeding be conducted?
According to Delhi’s environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the cloud seeding operation could take place between 12:30 pm and 1 pm. However, the timing depends on favourable weather conditions and the timely take-off of the aircraft from Kanpur.
Delhi artificial rain Live: What is the AQI today?
Delhi’s air quality remained in the “very poor” range on Tuesday. An average AQI of 304 was recorded at 10 am, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. It is worth noting that the AQI in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been in the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories across several areas since Diwali.
Delhi artificial rain LIVE: What is cloud seeding?
Delhi artificial rain LIVE: Cloud seeding likely to take place today
A cloud seeding experiment to induce artificial rainfall is likely to take place in Delhi on Tuesday if weather conditions are favourable in Kanpur, the capital's environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.