Delhi artificial rain LIVE: Cloud seeding trial likely today as air quality remains 'very poor'

Delhi Artificial Rain Live: Delhi is expected to carry out its first cloud seeding trial today, depending on suitable weather conditions, in an effort to induce artificial rain and tackle air pollution in the city. Delhi’s environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said visibility in Kanpur is currently around 2,000 metres, and the trial can begin once it improves to 5,000 metres.

Delhi artificial rain | Key points

-Cloud seeding involves producing artificial rainfall by releasing particles such as iodide crystals or salt compounds into moisture-rich clouds. These particles, dispersed through aircraft, help smaller droplets combine into larger ones, which can result in rain.

-After Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the NCR has remained in the 'poor' and 'very poor' range across several areas, even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) continues to be in force.

-Manjinder Sirsa said that if weather conditions are favourable and the aircraft takes off successfully, the cloud seeding operation could take place between 12:30 pm and 1 pm.

-Before the main trial, the Delhi government conducted a test in the Burari area. However, due to low atmospheric moisture of below 20 per cent, compared to the 50 per cent needed for the process, rainfall could not be induced.