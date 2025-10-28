Amid dip in AQI, only these vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi from November 1

Not all vehicles would be able to enter Delhi freely starting November 1. This is because of a new directive issued by the Delhi transport department, in line with directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management.

Amid pollution concerns and a dip in air quality, authorities will be barring the entry of all commercial goods vehicles registered outside Delhi that are non-complaint with BS-VI norms.

India began transitioning to BS-VI (Bharat Stage-VI) fuels a few years ago. These ultra-clean fuels reduce sulphur content from 50 parts per million (ppm) in BS-IV fuels to just 10 ppm. Vehicles compliant with BS-VI standards meet stricter emission norms, helping to significantly curb pollution.

What are the new directives? Two important things were mentioned in a notice recently released by the transport department - no entry to commercial goods vehicles registered outside Delhi and not compliant with BS-VI norms from November 1, 2025, and entry to BS-IV commercial goods vehicles only up to October 31, 2026.

Here's a list of vehicles that will still be allowed entry into Delhi:

BS-IV compliant diesel vehicles

BS-VI compliant diesel vehicles

Vehicles running on CNG, LNG

Electric vehicles or EVs

Commercial goods vehicles registered in Delhi However, restrictions under various stages of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on commercial goods vehicles will continue to apply during the period a particular stage is in force, reported news agency PTI.

Air pollution concerns in Delhi Days ahead of Diwali, a sweeping ban on the entry of polluting commercial vehicles into Delhi from November 1 was imposed, a move aimed at curbing pollution levels in Delhi.

However, air pollution concerns in the city still remain. The Air Quality Index (AQI) has been fluctuating in the 'very poor' category for many days now, as Delhi wakes up to a hazy, smog-filled morning every day. The overall AQI stood at 305 (very poor) this morning.

Efforts to induce artificial rain in Delhi are underway and with cloud seeding, the city may get some showers today, which may help reduce pollution.