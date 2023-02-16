Watch| 'Another day, another pride': Lioness flock Gujarat street

Animal videos enjoy a high level of virality among the netizens. The reason? Well, they are such mood boosters. Adding to that long list is a video of a pride of lioness walking freely on the streets of Gujarat.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Wednesday shared a video on Twitter where a pride of lioness can be seen roaming freely on the streets.

"Another day, Another pride…Walking on the streets of Gujarat", the caption read.

Since the video has been posted, it has garnered over three lakh and thiry thousand views and over five thousand eight hundred likes.

Netizens have flocked the comment box with the adjectives like amazing, wow, mesmerising, incredible.

A user wrote, "Imagine driving in a two wheeler and taking a left turn from a street into this lion pride on the road!". "Such sights used to be stuff if my nightmares - and then I would wake up and realize we are living in a city so wild animals can’t come walking into the streets - but - we made the mistake of building our streets around their forests so they will roam around like this! Terrible", another user wrote.

The IFS officer often shares such stunning videos from his handle. Recently he shared a video on Twitter showcasing how a leopard survives in a tiger-dominated territory. In the 30-second clip, a tiger was seen getting ready to attack a leopard. As soon as it scurried towards the leopard, the latter was quick to climb a tall tree. The tiger followed and climbed the tree to some extent but failed miserably.

