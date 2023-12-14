close_game
close_game
News / India News / Watch: Army rescues over 800 stranded tourists in Sikkim

Watch: Army rescues over 800 stranded tourists in Sikkim

PTI |
Dec 14, 2023 10:49 AM IST

The tourists, including elderly, women and children, had gotten stranded in various areas of eastern Sikkim due to snowfall and inclement weather.

Indian Army on Wednesday rescued more than 800 tourists stranded in high altitude areas in eastern Sikkim, officials said.

Soldiers even vacated their barracks to enable the accommodation of the stranded tourists
Soldiers even vacated their barracks to enable the accommodation of the stranded tourists

The tourists, including elderly, women and children, had gotten stranded in various areas of eastern Sikkim due to snowfall and inclement weather, they said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The rescue mission by the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army continued till late evening and all stranded tourists were moved to safer areas and provided with shelter, warm clothing, medical aid and hot meals, the officials said.

Soldiers even vacated their barracks to enable the accommodation of the stranded tourists, they added.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out