WATCH: Bhopal man saves woman trapped under moving train

BHOPAL: A man risked his life to save a woman who was trapped under a moving goods train while crossing a railway track in Bhopal.

The incident took place on February 5 but came to light when a video went viral on social media in the last few days. It emerged that Mohammad Mehboob, a carpenter by trade, was the man in the video, with local organisations felicitating him for his bravery.

A resident of Ashok Vihar Colony, Mohammad Mehboob, 36, said, “On February 5 evening, I was returning from the golden mosque after Namaz on a two-wheeler. We were getting late for the furniture factory so we crossed the goods train standing on the railway track but one of my friends was crossing it by lying down under the goods train. A young woman followed him but suddenly the goods train started moving and the woman got stuck.”

“She panicked and people tried to tell her to lie down between the tracks but she was not understanding. I decided to save her and entered the track by crawling down. I held her hand and asked to lie down silently. As many as 26 bogies passed over us. After the train passed, we stood up and the girl left without saying anything,” he added.

“I don’t know who she was. My friends shot the video and posted on social media,” said Mehboob.

After seeing this video a few local organisations felicitated him on Friday.