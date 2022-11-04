Watch| Chennai customs seize 1 kg gold worth 45 lakhs hidden in trolley lining

Customs officials at Chennai airport seized 1038 gm of gold - valued at ₹46.24 lakh - sewn into the lining of a bag belonging to a passenger from Sri Lanka. A video shared by the customs department shows the outer lining of the bag being cut open to reveal what seems to be an ordinary metal ring that, when scratched with a knife, is shown to be made of gold.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"On 03.11.22 (Thursday) customs officers intercepted a pax who arrived from Colombo by UL121. On examination of his check-in baggage, 1038gm of gold valued at ₹46.24 lakh (was found) concealed in the outer lining of his trolley suitcases..." the department said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week customs officials at Chennai International Airoport seized gold weighing 385 gm and valued at ₹17 .15 lakh that was concealed in CD/DVD writer. Another ₹3.15 lakh worth of gold was found in electronic goods and cigarettes belonging to a passenger from Dubai.

In a similar case on October 29, officials sized 525 gm of the precious metal - valued at ₹23.38 lakh - concealed on the body of a passenger also from Dubai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON