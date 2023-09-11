Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Chess prodigy Praggnanadhaa welcomed in his school on a chariot

BySreelakshmi B | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Sep 11, 2023 08:14 PM IST

In a video posted by PTI, Praggnanandhaa was seen sitting on a chariot as drum beating was heard in the background.

Indian chess prodigy Praggnanadhaa received a grand welcome at his school on Monday. In a video posted by PTI, Praggnanandhaa was seen sitting on a chariot as drumbeats in the background matched the felicitation. A huge garland was also laid on Praggnanandhaa, who was accompanied by his mother, as the chariot moved forward.

Upon his arrival at the Chennai airport in Tamil Nadu earlier, the grandmaster was welcomed by a huge crowd. He was presented with a crown, a shawl, and a bouquet.

R Praggnanandhaa made history by clinching the silver medal in the recently held 2023 FIDE World Cup held in Azerbaijan. Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Praggnanandhaa said, "It feels really great. I think it is good for Chess. I am very happy to see many people coming here…”

Meanwhile, speaking about Praggnanandhaa clinching the silver medal in the 2023 FIDE World Cup, his father Rameshbabu said, “I must credit my wife, who accompanies them to tournaments and is very supportive. She takes great care (of the two).”

“We had introduced Vaishali (Praggnanandhaa's sister) to chess so as to cut down on her TV viewing habits as a child. As it happened, the two children liked the game and decided to pursue it. We are happy that the two are enjoying playing chess and also doing well thanks to their passion for chess,” he added.

The FIDE Championship saw the world runner-up's remarkable journey, which unfortunately came to an end when he faced Norway's Magnus Carlsen, the reigning World Number 1, and suffered a defeat.

(With inputs from agencies)

