Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Watch: CM Yogi surveys flood-affected areas in Varanasi on boat

Watch: CM Yogi surveys flood-affected areas in Varanasi on boat

india news
Updated on Aug 31, 2022 09:19 PM IST

The rising water level of the Ganga and Varuna rivers has submerged parts of Varanasi, including its famous ghats, forcing the cremation of bodies brought to the Harishchandra and Manikarnika ghats in nearby streets and on terraces.

The Chief Minister will also inspect the flood-relief camps and distribute relief material.
ByHT News Desk

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday surveyed the flood-affected areas in Varanasi through a boat ride. In a video shared by news agency ANI, he can be seen wearing a life jacket, ferrying on a raft to monitor the situation. The chief minister will also inspect the flood-relief camps and distribute relief material.

The rising water level of the Ganga and Varuna rivers has submerged parts of Varanasi, including its famous ghats, forcing the cremation of bodies brought to the Harishchandra and Manikarnika ghats in nearby streets and on terraces.

The water level of the Ganga in Varanasi district crossed the danger mark on Saturday, affecting 28,499 people in 115 villages, news agency PTI reported.

Also Read | Conviction rate in crime against women highest in Uttar Pradesh: Govt

Twenty-seven villages in the Ballia district have been affected by the rise in the water level of the Ganga river. One person has died and nearly 2.4 lakh people have been affected in Uttar Pradesh's 22 districts hit by the floods, officials said on Tuesday. Of the 1,079 affected villages, 153 have been cut off from the rest of the state.

National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed, and 26 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been pressed into action.

Floodwaters have also submerged crops on 2,300 hectares of farmland in Hamirpur, Maudah and Sarila.

(With inputs from agency)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
yogi adityanath rains floods varanasi ganga flow
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP