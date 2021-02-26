Watch| 'Dadagiri cholbe na': Rajnath Singh speaks in Bengali amid cheers

Taking a jibe at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of West Bengal assembly elections, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Trinamool puts politics above people and this is the reason the party doesn't allow Centre's schemes to be implemented in the state.

Addressing the public in Balurghat, the defence minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not run the government on the basis of caste and religion but on the basis of justice and humanity. "We will not run govt on basis of caste and religion but on basis of justice and humanity. 'Justice to all, appeasement of none' will be our principle. TMC has put politics above people, it's the reason they don't allow the implementation of Centre's schemes in the state," Singh said.

The defence minister spoke in Bengali to connect with the people and said no 'dadagiri' (hooliganism) will be allowed in Bengal.

Criticising the TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for not implementing the schemes introduced by the Centre in the state, he also took a dig at former Congress Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The defence minister said PM Modi is 'majboot PM' who made sure 100 paise reaches the people, unlike the former PM Rajiv Gandhi who had said that when he sent 100 paise, people received 14 paise.

"I don't know if didi allowed the opening of Jan Dhan accounts in West Bengal but the scheme was brought as our former PM Rajiv Gandhi said when he sent 100 paise, people got 14 paise. Modi ji said he's not 'majboor PM' but 'majboot PM', and made sure 100 paise reaches people," Singh said in the poll-bound state.