Watch: Elephants cross railway track as AI warning system ensures their safety

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department on Tuesday shared a video of an elephant family crossing the railway tracks, which the department said was made possible due to an AI-powered early warning system that ensures zero elephant deaths. It further noted that the system also consists of 12 towers, 24 cameras, and 25 forest staff to keep watch.(Pixabay/Representational Image)

The clip is from Coimbatore’s Madukkarai, where elephants can be seen walking calmly across the track.

In an X post, the Forest Department said, “TN proves what’s possible when technology meets commitment. In Madukkarai, the AI-powered early warning system has ensured ZERO elephant deaths on rail tracks since November 2023.”

It further noted that the system also consists of 12 towers, 24 cameras, and 25 forest staff to keep a watch, which has led to 6,592 safe crossings in the area.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also took to X to share the vital role of elephants in shaping the heritage of the state on the occasion of World Elephant Day on Tuesday. He said that Minister of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Bhupendra Yadav, will visit the AI powered warning system that has led to zero train collisions.

"In Coimbatore, the Minister of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Bhupendra Yadav, is joining the celebrations and will visit our AI-powered early warning system at Madukkarai, which has enabled over 2,800 safe elephant crossings since February 2024 with zero train collisions," read the X post by CM Stalin.

He also spoke about the eco-friendly houses inaugurated for those who care for elephants, saying, "Our Dravidian Model government recently inaugurated the Mahout Village at Theppakadu, featuring eco-friendly houses for mahouts and cavadies who care for these gentle giants. It strengthens the welfare of caregivers while advancing conservation. Let us pledge to keep elephants safe and free for generations to come."

World Elephant Day is observed annually on August 12 to promote the conservation and protection of elephants while addressing the growing issue of human-elephant conflict. The day aims to ensure that elephants can thrive without clashes with the human population.