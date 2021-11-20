Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: IAF Mi-17 helicopter rescues 10 people from overflowing Chitravati river

Heavy downpours in some parts of Andhra Pradesh triggered flash floods, prompting rescue operations from the Indian Air Force, SDRF and Fire Services personnel.
The Mi-17 helicopter can be seen carrying out winching operation to rescue people stranded on the top of a JCB machine.(@IAF_MCC)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 01:00 PM IST
An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 helicopter rescued 10 people stranded in the rising waters of the Chitravati river in the Ananthapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Heavy downpours in some parts of Andhra Pradesh triggered flash floods, prompting rescue operations from the Indian Air Force, SDRF and Fire Services personnel.

After the IAF received a distress request from the state government, the Mi-17 chopper took off from Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, reported news agency ANI. The helicopter reached the rescue site at a short notice after negotiating inclement weather conditions. In a video shared by the media coordination centre of the IAF, the helicopter can be seen carrying out winching operation to rescue people stranded on the top of a JCB machine.

“Today, @IAF_MCC Mi-17 heptr evacuated ten people stuck in the rising waters of Chitravati river in Ananthapur district, Andhra Pradesh, in difficult weather conditions,” the official Twitter handle of IAF said.

IAF evacuates 10 people stranded in overflowing Chitravahti river | Watch

After rescuing all the ten stranded people from the overflowing river, the helicopter was recovered at Puttaparthi due to difficult weather conditions.

Earlier this week, a heavy downpour causing flash floods wreaked havoc in three Rayalaseema districts and one south coastal district in Andhra Pradesh. Adjoining Telangana is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over the weekend due to a low-pressure area built up over the southeast and adjoining Bay of Bengal.

