Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / WATCH: India-US soldiers play Kabaddi, American football in Alaska as part of 'ice-breaking' activities
india news

WATCH: India-US soldiers play Kabaddi, American football in Alaska as part of 'ice-breaking' activities

Both contingents learned from each other's games. Whereas the Indian troops tried their hand at American football, the US troops participated with equal zeal and vigour in Kabaddi.
US soldiers trying out the Indian sport of Kabaddi. (Screengrab from video posted by ANI)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:21 PM IST
ANI |

As part of “ice-breaking activities”, Indian and American soldiers played friendly matches of Kabaddi, American football, soccer (regular football), and volleyball on Saturday. Four mixed teams, comprising troops from both the countries, played a number of friendly matches with true sportsmanship spirit, said the Indian Army.

Both contingents learned from each other's games. Whereas the Indian troops tried their hand at American football, the US troops participated with equal zeal and vigour in Kabaddi. These sports activities enabled the troops to know each other closely, which will be important in the coming activities such as firing, rappelling and the final validation exercise added Indian Army.

RELATED STORIES

This comes amid the 17th Edition of India-US joint training exercise “Ex Yudh Abhyas 21” that commenced at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska (US) on Friday. The 14 days exercise includes joint training for operations under the United Nations mandate, said the Indian Army.

According to the ministry, 300 US Army soldiers belonging to First Squadron (Airborne) of the 40th Cavalry Regiment and 350 soldiers of 7 Madras Infantry Battalion Group of Indian Army are participating in the exercise. The 14 days training schedule includes activities on joint training in a Counter Insurgency/Counter Terrorism environment under the United Nations mandate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
american football kabaddi india-us military ties indian army
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Will provide all possible help’: Amit Shah says Centre monitoring Kerala floods

India sees marginal dip in daily Covid tally at 14,146; lowest in 229 days

Possibility of light to moderate rain in Kerala during next 24 hours: IMD

Photos, videos show extent of damage after Kerala rain
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP