Watch: Indian Coast Guard unfurls Tricolour underwater in Andamans

In anticipation of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day, the Indian Coast Guard hoisted the Tricolour underwater in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday.

A video of the performance was posted by the news agency ANI. In the video, an official of the Indian Coast Guard can be seen waving the national flag in the deep waters of Andamans.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, which began on August 13 and will continue till August 15, aims to invoke an emotion of patriotism in every citizen of the country. It also seeks to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

Under this, the government has been organising various events and initiatives to celebrate the country's glorious history and historic culture.

Meanwhile, monuments across the country such as the Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in Kashmir to Humayun's tomb in Delhi were lit up in the Tricolour theme ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on Monday.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) also shared images including aerial views of some of these sites.

