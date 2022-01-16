Watch: Kiren Rijiju shares video of Sarok festival, says ‘we are nothing without our culture'

Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday shared a video on Twitter showcasing the vibrant Sarok festival – a carnival of the Akas community in the East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh wherein locals come together wearing colourful traditional attires, dance and celebrate on the streets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rijiju shared a small clip of his visit to Bana village in the district and expressed the importance of restoring one's culture.

“A small clip of colorful Sarok Festival of the Akas at Bana in East Kameng Dist. of Arunachal Pradesh. We are nothing without our original culture,” tweeted the minister, who is also the state ambassador for Arunachal Pradesh.

Sarok festival is celebrated as a prayer to Mother Earth for the well being of all humankind.

Earlier, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu conveyed his greetings and offered prayers for peace, prosperity and progress of every community of the state.

He congratulated the Akas community for keeping the tradition alive and taking pride in their heritage and indigenous identity, native only to the northeastern state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Governor BD Mishra had also extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion and said he hoped the festivities would usher in peace, prosperity and happiness among people.