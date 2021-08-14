Watch Live: President to address the nation at 7pm today

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation at 7pm on Saturday, on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day, continuing the tradition. The speech will be broadcast on All India Radio and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan-- first in Hindi and then in English. All India Radio will broadcast the speech in regional languages at 9.30pm on its respective regional networks.

This will be the second Independence Day celebration amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Last year in his speech, he mentioned how the invisible virus taught humankind that it is not the master of nature.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the nation on the eve of Independence day. "On this momentous occasion, let us also remember that the progress and wellbeing of our nation impinge on delivering the benefits of development and ensuring dignity of life to each and every individual in our country. This is the foundational belief behind our civilizational value of ‘share and care’. We must work together to achieve the noble constitutional ideal of securing for all our citizens - justice, liberty, equality and fraternity," the vice president said in his message.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said August 14, from now on, will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. "Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," PM Modi said.

PM Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Sunday after hoisting the National Flag. The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, which PM Modi had launched from Sabarmati Ashram at Ahmedabad in March 2021 will continue till August 15, 2023.