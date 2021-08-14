Home / India News / PM Modi's Independence Day speech: When and where to watch
PM Modi during one of his previous Independence Day speeches (File Photo/PTI)
PM Modi's Independence Day speech: When and where to watch

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort, in what will be his eighth consecutive I-Day speech.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 09:39 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday address the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, in what will be his eighth consecutive I-day address. PM Modi’s speech is likely to begin at around 7:30am after he unfurls the tricolour at the Red Fort. While there are those who have been invited to attend the ceremony in person, others, too, can witness the celebrations from the comfort of their homes.

PM Modi’s address will be broadcast live by national public broadcaster Doordarshan, while the Press Information Bureau (PIB), too, will live-stream the speech on its YouTube channel, as well as on its Twitter handle. The official YouTube channel of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will also air the national address. Also, the PMO’s Twitter handle will provide live updates of the speech.

India’s Olympic contingent, which registered its best ever Olympics performance in the recently concluded Games in Tokyo, has been invited by the Prime Minister for the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort. Indian athletes won a record seven medals at the Tokyo Games, including a gold, two silver medals and four bronze ones. 

On Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on the eve of I-Day. The President, too, will host the Indian contingent, whom he has invited over high tea.

For the second consecutive year, August 15 will be celebrated amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As always, security has been heightened in the national capital, and a traffic advisory has been issued.

