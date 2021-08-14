President Kovind to host Olympic contingent over ‘high tea’, address nation in the evening

President of India Ram Nath Kovind will host the Indian contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 over a ‘high tea’ on Saturday, the eve of India's 75th Independence Day. Making the announcement earlier this week, an official release from the President's Secretariat informed that the Indian Olympic contingent will be hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi.

After hosting the high tea for the Indian contingent, President Kovind will be addressing the nation on the eve of Independence Day. According to a release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President's address will be broadcast on all networks of the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan from 7pm onwards.

Also Read | 75th Independence Day: History, significance and rare facts

The Indian contingent of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will also attend the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in the national capital a day later. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting and interacting with the athletes at the event.

India bagged seven medals in total, including a historic gold by javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo this year. The performance is being deemed as India's best showing at any Olympics yet. The country finished 48th in the overall medal tally, the highest ranking in over four decades.

Also Read | Independence Day 2021: Delhi Police issue traffic advisory. Details here

After stories about being "nearly there" for years, India finally had its first track-and-field medal winner, thanks to Chopra's throw of 87.58 metres. In the process, the 23-year-old javelin thrower also became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics.

On the other hand, Manipuri weightlifter Mirabai Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a medal in the event, bringing home a silver medal in the 49kg category on the very first day of the Olympics on July 24. One more silver went to the country's account when Haryana-born wrestler Ravi Dahiya stormed to the final of the men's 57kg freestyle event.

Also Read | The stars of India's best-ever Olympic performance

Badminton star PV Sindhu delivered once again, this time snatching bronze in the women's singles event. The men's hockey team also clinched bronze after a gap of 41 years. Lovina Borgohain brought in India's lone boxing medal at the Tokyo Games, bagging the bronze and carving a niche for herself in the history of Indian women's boxing.