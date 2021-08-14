Independence Day 2021: Delhi Police issue traffic advisory. Details here

The Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of Sunday’s Independence Day celebrations at the iconic Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation. In the advisory, the force has directed commuters to avoid certain routes while the official functions are going on.

Traffic Advisory for Independence Day Celebrations on 15th August 2021@CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/Vk19c5PW9a — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 13, 2021

Here’s a look at some of the routes which will affected due to restrictions on account of Independence Day, as well as other restrictions:

(1.) The traffic for general public around the Red Fort will be closed from 4am-10am. Only authorised vehicles will be allowed in the area.

(2.) Also from 4am-10am, eight roads will be closed for general public. These are: Netaji Subhash Marg, SP Mukherjee Marg, Lothian Road, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road along with its Lin Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to Indraprastha flyover.

(3.) Vehicles without parking labels should avoid C-Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Ring Road from Nizamuddin Bridge to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from IP flyover bypass to ISBT through Salimgarh.

(4.) Commuters going towards northern and southern parts of the Capital will have to take alternative routes from Aurobindo Marg-Safdarjung Road, Connaught Place-Minto Road, and Nizamuddin Bridge to cross Yamuna-Pushta Road-GT Road.

(5.) Those going towards the east-west corridor, can follow alternative routes from DND-NH24-Vikas Marg, Vikas Marg-DDU Marg, and Boulevard Road-Baraf Khana.

(6.) Geeta Colony bridge, going towards Shantivan, will be closed. Vehicles are prohibited from using Lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan, and from IP flyover towards Rajghat.

(7.) Ban on movement of goods vehicles on Nizamuddin bridge and Wazirabad bridge came into effect at midnight on August 14, and will be lifted at 11am on Sunday.

(8.) Inter-state buses will not be allowed at Maharana Pratap and Sarai Kale Khan ISBTs from August 14 midnight till 11am on August 15. During the same period, DTC buses cannot ply on the stretch between ISBT and NH-24/NH T-point on Ring Road.

(9.) Buses terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and New Delhi railway station will be curtailed or diverted. Normal services will resume after 10am. However, alternative routes to railway stations, bus terminals and hospitals, near the venue of the I-Day function, will be open for use.

(10.) In additional security measures, the Delhi Police have prohibited the use till August 16 of para-gliders, hang gliders, para-motors, UAVs, remotely-piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, quadcopters etc. Additionally, the use of cameras, binoculars, handbags, briefcases, transistors, cigarette lighters, tiffin boxes, water bottles, lunch boxes, umbrellas and remote control car keys are prohibited as well.

(with agency inputs)