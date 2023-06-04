‘Watch me when I get back’: Jaishankar on Rahul Gandhi's remarks abroad | VIDEO

There are sometimes things bigger than politics and when you step outside the country, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday as the BJP and Congress spar over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the United States attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government on various fronts. Stressing on “certain collective responsibility”, Jaishankar said he refrains from indulging in politics abroad and will argue "vigorously" on his return to India.

External affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at a press conference in Cape Town, South Africa, June 1, 2023.(Reuters)

The external affairs minister was interacting with the Indian diaspora in Cape Town after attending the meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.

When a member of the Indian diaspora, without naming Rahul Gandhi, asked Jaishankar what he had to say on remarks made by "someone" in the US, the minister said, “Look, I said I can only talk for myself I try when I go abroad not to do politics. I'm perfectly prepared to argue and argue very vigorously at home. Okay, so you will never find me wanting in that regard.”

"But I think you know, even a democratic culture has a certain collective responsibility. There is a national interest there is a collective image. There are sometimes things bigger than politics and when you step outside the country, I think that's important to remember.

"So I might differ strongly with someone. I could say to you, I differ with them. But how I counter it, I would like to go back home and do it. And watch me when I get back," India's top diplomat said.

Addressing Indian Americans in Santa Clara in the US earlier this week, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, an ex-MP, described Prime Minister Modi as a "specimen". He alleged that the impact of some actions of the BJP-led government was being felt by minorities and people from the Dalit and tribal communities and it has "to be fought with affection".

"It is being felt by the Muslims most directly because it is done most directly to them. But in fact, it is done to all communities. The way you (Muslims) are feeling attacked, I can guarantee Sikhs, Christians, Dalits, and tribals are also feeling the same. You can't cut hatred with hatred., but only with love and affection," Gandhi said.

