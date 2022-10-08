Watch: Nirmala Sitharaman makes a stopover at Chennai market, buys vegetables

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was on Saturday seen interacting with local vendors in Chennai. She also bought some vegetables from them. A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed Sitharaman at Chennai's Mylapore locality where she is seen picking up some sweet potatoes for herself from a vegetable basket. She also greets and speaks to locals who were present.

“During her day-long visit to Chennai, Smt @nsitharaman made a halt at Mylapore market where she interacted with the vendors & local residents and also purchased vegetables,” a tweet by her office said. The handle also posted a few pictures from her visit.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user said sarcastically: "May be she's eyeing retail vegetable shops to be brought under GST... Watchout folks.."

Another was concerned about her security. "Nice but can be a security nightmare, union minister must be careful," Balaraman Sriram said.

Vegetables are among a few items that have been hit by inflation.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman inaugurated ‘Ananda Karuna Vidhyalayam’ - a multi-disciplinary centre for children with special needs - in the city.

Anandam Learning Centre was started in 2018 for children with learning difficulties such as autism, dyslexia, and slow learning disability and especially caters to those families who cannot afford specialised care.

