Watch: Operation Sindoor flag graces the skies during Independence Day celebration at Red Fort

The skies above the Red Fort carried a powerful new symbol of India’s resolve on Thursday as a helicopter flew past trailing the distinctive ‘Operation Sindoor’ flag, marking the first time the military operation's emblem was featured during Independence Day celebrations. An Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter flying over the Red Fort with the Operation Sindoor flag during Independence Day celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who unfurled the national flag for the 12th consecutive year, watched as two Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters passed over the ramparts - one showering flower petals with the tricolour fluttering proudly, the other carrying the Operation Sindoor flag. The aircraft were piloted by Wing Commanders Vinay Poonia and Aditya Jaiswal.

The gesture was a tribute to the success of Operation Sindoor, a swift and coordinated offensive carried out between May 7 and 10 this year. The operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. Indian forces struck nine terror camps, killing over 100 terrorists, and hit 13 Pakistani military installations and airbases.

During the celebrations, the Gyanpath viewing area featured floral arrangements and the Operation Sindoor logo, reinforcing the theme of this year’s Independence Day — Naya Bharat — and the government’s vision of achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The day’s events began with PM Modi paying respects at Rajghat before arriving at the Red Fort, where he was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior military officials. Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted him in hoisting the national flag, after which the symbolic aerial display took place.

In a bid to make the celebrations more inclusive, about 5,000 special guests from across India, including decorated sportspersons, outstanding farmers, entrepreneurs, authors, and youth achievers, were invited to witness the ceremony.

Later in the day, over 140 locations nationwide will host military band performances by units from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Central Armed Police Forces, and other organisations, as part of a new tradition to honour both Independence Day and the victory of Operation Sindoor.