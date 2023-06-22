Home / India News / Watch: Penn Masala's rendition of ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ at White House for PM Modi

Watch: Penn Masala's rendition of ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ at White House for PM Modi

ByManjiri Chitre
Jun 22, 2023 08:07 PM IST

A large crowd of the Indian diaspora on Thursday gathered at the South Lawns of the White House ahead of PM Modi's arrival.

South Asian A cappella group Penn Masala played Shah Rukh Khan's popular song Chaiyya Chaiyya and enchanted the crowd gathered outside the White House to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a video posted by news agency ANI, the group - which included around 19 men - can be heard singing the song, donning a black suit.

Penn Masala performing rendition of ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ at White House for PM Modi(ANI)

A large crowd of the Indian diaspora on Thursday gathered at the South Lawns of the White House ahead of PM Modi's arrival. Several slogans including 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', and 'Modi, Modi' could be heard amid a mood of cheer. According to reports, around 2,000-3,000 persons are expected to witness the ceremonial welcome for PM Modi.

Also read: PM Modi thanks Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden for ‘hospitality’, shares video

PM Modi's visit to the US

PM Modi arrived in the US on Tuesday night at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. After leading a historic event at the UN headquarters in New York to commemorate the 9th International Yoga Day, PM Modi is set to meet US President Joe Biden and hold bilateral talks in the Oval Office. He will also address a joint session of the US Congress on Thursday.

The two leaders are also scheduled to address a news conference together from the East Room of the White House and are likely to take questions from journalists.

pm modi in us pm modi
