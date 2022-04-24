Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch | PM Modi plays Dhol during Bihu celebrations at Sonowal's Delhi residence

The Rongali Bihu, which coincides with the Assamese new year, is celebrated from April 14 for a week.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during a Bihu function.(PTI)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 10:14 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tried his hands at multiple musical instruments at the residence of union minister Sarbananda Sonowal in New Delhi while participating in a program organised on the occasion of Rongali Bihu, a traditional ethnic festival celebrated by the indigenous ethnic groups of Assam.

PM Modi watched a Bihu dance and other programmes for over an hour and interacted with the artists from Assam. Later, in a tweet, the prime minister said, "Joined the Bihu celebrations at the residence of my ministerial colleague Sarbananda Sonowal Ji. India is proud of the vibrant culture of Assam."

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: “A moment to cherish! It fills the heart of every Assamese with great pride and joy to see Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji trying his hands on our #Bihu dhol and pepa.”

Sonowal expressed gratitude to the prime minister for attending the program and said it reflected his love for the Assamese people and their culture, reported PTI.

"I am grateful to the prime minister for his kind presence at the Bihu function and his blessings. In the last eight years, his interests and initiatives for the overall development of Assam and the Northeast is unprecedented," PTI quoted Sonowal as saying.

Union ministers Anurag Singh Thakur, Nagendra Singh Tomar, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh were also present at the event.

The Rongali Bihu coincides with the Assamese new year and is celebrated from April 14 for a week. It marks the beginning of the harvest period.

Earlier on April 14, Modi had extended his greetings on the occasion of Bihu. "Happy Bohag Bihu! This special festival showcases the vibrant Assamese culture. May this Bihu bring with it happiness and good health in everyone's lives," PM Modi tweeted.

During the festival, people worship cows and observe a generation-old tradition of playing with eggs. The first day of Rongali Bihu, also known as Goru Bihu, is dedicated to cattle and usually falls on the last day of the outgoing year.

(With inputs from agencies)

