Watch | PM Modi tries coin trick during interaction with children

BySreelakshmi B | Edited by Aryan Prakash
Nov 16, 2023 05:57 PM IST

Modi is seen placing the coin on his forehead and then tapping the back of his head slightly so that the coin falls down on his hand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to Instagram and posted a video of him meeting his ‘young friends.’ "Some memorable moments with my young friends!" PM Modi captioned the video.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a lighthearted moment with children.(Instagram/Narendra Modi)

In the video, the prime minister was seen talking to two kids and showing them a trick with the help of a coin. Modi is seen placing the coin on his forehead and then tapping the back of his head slightly so that the coin falls down on his hand. He then asks the children to try the same.

PM Modi then reveals to the children that he had the coin in his hand. Sharing the video on X, the Bharatiya Janata Party wrote, “Modi ji becomes a child with children”.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Cutest video” while another commented, “He is great with everyone.. no matter what the age. Like a kid with kids, and a wise person with the elderly.”

During this year's Raksha Bandhan celebration, Prime Minister Modi marked the occasion by hosting children from various schools at his residence. As part of the festivities, the girl students adorned his wrist with rakhis. During the interaction, the children were also seen reciting poems and singing songs.

Dedicated to the unbreakable trust and immense love between sister and brother, this auspicious festival is a "sacred reflection of our culture", Modi wrote on X. He also advised the children to use Made-in-India products.

 

