Watch | PM observes 3D light and sound show at Surya Mandir in Gujarat's Modhera

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated 3D projection light and sound show at the Surya Mandir in Gujarat's Modhera village, which he today declared as the country's first 24x7 solar-powered village. The inauguration of Heritage Lighting at Surya Mandir made it the first heritage site in India to be powered solely by solar energy.

After the inauguration, the prime minister observed the 3D show explaining the importance of the centuries-old Sun temple built during the Chalukya dynasty. He also witnessed a cultural program showcasing the history of the temple.

Earlier today, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects at Modhera in Mehsana district, followed by Darshan and Pooja at Modheshwari Mata Temple and a visit to Surya Mandir.

Modhera, India’s first 24x7 solar-powered village, realises the Prime Minister’s vision of solarization of the sun-temple town of Modhera, according to his office. The project involved developing a Ground Mounted Solar power plant and more than 1300 rooftop solar systems on residential and government buildings, all integrated with Battery Energy storage system (BESS).

“The project will demonstrate how India’s renewable energy prowess can empower people at grassroots,” a release said.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, “We shall no longer pay for electricity, but will instead sell it and earn from it. Earlier, the government supplied power to residents; now, with the installation of solar panels, citizens will now produce their own electricity.”

"A new energy of growth has been infused in Modhera, Mehsana, and the whole region of north Gujarat. From electricity, water to road and rail. Many projects related to dairy, skill development and healthcare have been inaugurated and foundation stones have been laid today," he added.

