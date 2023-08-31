Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Watch | Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi

Watch | Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi

ByHT News Desk
Aug 31, 2023 04:38 PM IST

Rajnath Singh was accompanied by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the minister of revenue Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was on Thursday seen offering prayers at the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi. In a video put out by news agency ANI, Singh was seen performing ‘aarti’ at the temple as priests chanted the ‘mantras.’

Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi.(ANI)

Rajnath Singh was accompanied by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and the minister of revenue Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil. Singh is in the city to attend a slew of programmes. The defence minister will attend an award distribution ceremony on the 123rd birth anniversary of Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil, an industrialist from Ahmednagar. The Kala Gaurav Award is distributed every year on the occasion of Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil's birth anniversary.

This is the first time that Singh has visited the Ahmednagar district.

Earlier, in July, President Droupadi Murmu was also seen performing puja at the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi. Although the President didn't address the media directly during her visit, the CEO of the Saibaba Sanathan Trust said that she enquired about the life and times of Sai Baba. Murmu was accompanied by Maharashtra Ramesh Bais and Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

The President also got down from her car and greeted devotees as she left the temple after concluding her visit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
rajnath singh sai baba shirdi maharashtra
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP