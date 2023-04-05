Watch: Sudha Murty, actor Raveena Tandon among Padma awardees

President Droupadi Murmu conferred Padma awards to distinguished awardees across diverse fields at Rashtrapati Bhavan Wednesday evening. Late Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, renowned medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis, and Oscar-winning song's music composer MM Keeravaani are among those who have been honoured at the ceremony.

President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Shri to actor Raveena Tandon during Padma Awards 2023 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan.(PTI)

On the eve of this year's Republic Day, the president authorised the conferral of 106 Padma awards, including three duo cases.

At the first Civil Investiture Ceremony on March 22, the president gave three Padma Vibhushan, four Padma Bhushan, and 47 Padma Shri awards for the year 2023.

Music composer MM Keeravani, who composed the song ‘Naatu Naatu’, received the Padma Shri.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s wife and author Sudha Murty was conferred with Padma Bhushan for social work.

Actor Raveena Tandon was also conferred with the Padma Shri.

Former deputy CM of Manipur, Thounaojam Chaoba Singh, received the Padma Shri

