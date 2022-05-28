Watch: Uber driver attacks customer in Assam over payment issues; arrested later

An Uber driver in Assam was arrested in Guwahati on Saturday for allegedly abusing two journalists, and ‘beating one of them with a rod’ over a payment method dispute for a trip.

The two journalists – Mohd Abuzar Choudhary and Nikita Jain – said they booked an Uber earlier in the day through the Uber cab and opted for an ‘online payment’, but the driver wanted the payment in cash.

Jain said when they refused to pay in cash and said it was not possible to change the payment method once the trip started, the driver turned aggressive and beat her colleague with a rod and tried to run him over with his car. Jain also accused the driver of calling them "Bangladeshi".

"We had booked an Uber for Kamakhya in #Guwahati. The online was payment but he wanted cash. He then got aggressive and beat @MohdAbuzarCh with a rod. When we said we will file a complaint he tried to run over my colleague with his car. He also called us Bangladeshi @assampolice," Jain wrote on Twitter.

The Guwahati Police responded to her tweet and sought details of the case, following which police commissioner Hardi Singh said "action has been initiated".

“Thank you @GuwahatiPol @pallavGJha1 @HardiSpeaks for your quick response. We are much obliged. The man has been caught”, Jain later wrote on Twitter.

The official Twitter handle of Uber India also tweeted stating that their safety team was reviewing the matter. “Hi, we understand your concern. Kindly share the registered contact number and email ID associated with the Uber account via Direct Message. We will take the necessary actions. Appreciate your understanding,” read a tweet from Uber India Support.

Another journalist, who said he was a friend of Choudhary, shared a video where the driver can be seen speeding towards the person recording the incident. The latter swiftly moves out of the way but the vehicle still runs over his foot. Soon after, the driver flees the spot.

