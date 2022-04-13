Watch | 'What happened to Draupadi...': Roopa Ganguly on Hanskhali rape

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly on Wednesday compared Draupadi's 'Cheer Haran' with the situation of West Bengal's women as she said she felt the pain of Draupadi while essaying the character and now she can feel the pain of the women who have been subjected to atrocities. The comments came as West Bengal is on the boil over the alleged gangrape and death of a minor on Nadia's Hanskhali where a Trinamool leader's son was reportedly involved.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"People said my acting as Draupadi was very good. But it was not acting. I used to come back to the hotel from the shooting and then cried because I was living the life of Draupadi. If a woman is disrobed in front of people who are laughing at her, imagine the pain of the woman. And this is the situation of Bengal's women now -- those who are alive," the BJP MP said to news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Now imagine that is happening to your child. Close your eyes and imagine the face of your child and then imagine the same happening to your daughter. How come people of West Bengal are so indifferent to what is happening to its women," the BJP MP said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement on the Hanskhali gangrape incident has come under fire as she said the girl might have had an affair with the perpetrator. "How do you know if she was raped? The police are yet to ascertain the cause of the death. I had asked them. Was she pregnant or had a love affair or was sick? Even family knew it was a love affair. If a couple is in a relationship, how can I stop them?", the chief minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma slammed Mamata and said her statement was unfortunate. Being a woman, she should understand the pain of another woman. She pointed fingers at the victim, it was wrong," Rekha Sharma said.